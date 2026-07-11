Why Canned Tomatoes Were A Cowboy Staple

Canned tomatoes are a pantry essential in most of our kitchens, and believe it or not, they were also a staple in the chuck wagons that led long cattle drives across the American West. While chuck wagon provisions are more often associated with beans, biscuits, and coffee, canned tomatoes were a prized ingredient because they were durable, versatile, and packed with nutrients that were otherwise impossible to find on the trail. As one can imagine, fresh produce was extremely rare during cattle drives, which could last for weeks or even months. There were few opportunities to restock supplies, and even then, fruits and vegetables spoiled quickly without refrigeration. Canned tomatoes were the perfect solution as a shelf-stable ingredient with a wide variety of uses.

Timing was on the cowboys' side, as the rise of commercial canning in the late 19th century made preserved foods more available. Chuck wagon cooks would no doubt agree with us that tomatoes are the best canned food to keep around, as they could be stirred into pots of beans, added to beef stews, or used to create simple gravies. Nutritionally, tomatoes also filled a pretty big gap in cowboys' diets, as their other flavoring ingredients consisted of greasy, preserved meats like salt pork and bacon. Tomatoes are a good source of Vitamin C, potassium, and several antioxidants. And unlike many canned vegetables, tomatoes are just as nutritious in a can as they are fresh, thanks to the lycopene increase when tomato cell walls are broken down by cooking.