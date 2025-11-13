Neither Beans Nor Tuna: This Is The Best Canned Food To Keep Around

As a professionally educated and trained chef turned culinary producer, recipe developer, and food writer, I can confidently say that I am a talented cook. But just because I have the capability to cook Michelin-worthy meals at home doesn't mean that it is my reality. On the contrary, while I do cook dinner at home most weeknights, what I'm really opting for is to do the least amount of work in the shortest amount of time in the kitchen, while still using the best ingredients possible, either fresh or canned.

Although I usually have a lunch of fancied-up canned tuna over arugula and other produce languishing in my produce drawer once a week, tuna isn't actually my most prized canned good that I keep stocked in my pantry at all times. Similarly, I frequently pull out a can of beans to throw in soups or refry with onions, garlic, and chilies for tostadas, but even beans can't hold a candle to the workhorse of the pantry. That title goes to the humble canned tomato.

Canned tomatoes are the ultimate pantry staple, and they're available in almost any form you can imagine, including diced, petite diced, crushed, whole peeled, fire roasted, pureed, and stewed, not to mention the concentrated cousin of canned tomatoes, tomato paste. However, if you are torn between different types of tomatoes to stock up on at the store, it pays to buy canned tomatoes whole as they are so versatile. Their light acidity complements its sweet and umami notes, while not overpowering any dish it features in.