How To Improve Cheap Canned Tomatoes, According To An Expert

Canned tomatoes are a pantry staple. They not only have a longer shelf life than their fresh version, but they are also convenient and versatile. Use them to make a quick tomato sauce or one-skillet chicken cacciatore, as there are plenty of different types of canned tomatoes to meet your needs that range in taste and quality. The good news is if you don't want to plop down your paycheck on a can of those beautiful and expensive certified Italian San Marzano tomatoes, expert Danny Freeman, author of "Danny Loves Pasta," has an easy technique to improve the taste and texture of lower quality canned tomatoes.

Freeman writes, "With less expensive canned tomatoes I will have to blend them before cooking in order to get a smooth sauce." He further adds that "Lower-quality tomatoes may also taste more acidic and less sweet than more expensive brands; you can add a carrot or even a little sugar to your sauce to bring out the sweetness, although I will usually just let the tomatoes cook a little longer to develop the sweet flavor."