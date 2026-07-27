Can't Decide What To Order At Cheesecake Factory? Ask Your Server This Question

Fancy some light reading? Pick up the Cheesecake Factory's novella-length menu. The restaurant chain offers over 250 menu items made from scratch, to order, every single day. For customers, that means lots of options, and potentially some decision fatigue. Luckily, one of the most transformative (and often overlooked) tips for getting the most out of your restaurant visit — at Cheesecake Factory or anywhere else — is asking the right questions. If you aren't sure what to order, consult the pro for their personal recommendation. Asking your server "What's your favorite meal here?" is all that stands between you and an unforgettable dinner.

A server's fresh perspective can help steer foodies toward a dish that they never would have considered otherwise. Within those hundreds of menu offerings are plenty of hidden gems worth ordering from Cheesecake Factory, like the Triple Berry Bliss cheesecake and the fried calamari. In a viral TikTok by @price.eats, the poster asks their Cheesecake Factory waitress to bring out her favorite entree and slice of cheesecake, upon which she delivers the chicken madeira (boneless chicken breast with madeira wine sauce, sauteed mushrooms, grilled asparagus, and mashed potatoes) and the pineapple upside-down cheesecake — neither of which the poster seems to have tried before, but thoroughly enjoyed. As they rave in the post-meal review, "10 out of 10 for both of these."