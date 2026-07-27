Can't Decide What To Order At Cheesecake Factory? Ask Your Server This Question
Fancy some light reading? Pick up the Cheesecake Factory's novella-length menu. The restaurant chain offers over 250 menu items made from scratch, to order, every single day. For customers, that means lots of options, and potentially some decision fatigue. Luckily, one of the most transformative (and often overlooked) tips for getting the most out of your restaurant visit — at Cheesecake Factory or anywhere else — is asking the right questions. If you aren't sure what to order, consult the pro for their personal recommendation. Asking your server "What's your favorite meal here?" is all that stands between you and an unforgettable dinner.
A server's fresh perspective can help steer foodies toward a dish that they never would have considered otherwise. Within those hundreds of menu offerings are plenty of hidden gems worth ordering from Cheesecake Factory, like the Triple Berry Bliss cheesecake and the fried calamari. In a viral TikTok by @price.eats, the poster asks their Cheesecake Factory waitress to bring out her favorite entree and slice of cheesecake, upon which she delivers the chicken madeira (boneless chicken breast with madeira wine sauce, sauteed mushrooms, grilled asparagus, and mashed potatoes) and the pineapple upside-down cheesecake — neither of which the poster seems to have tried before, but thoroughly enjoyed. As they rave in the post-meal review, "10 out of 10 for both of these."
Consult the pros for the best menu offerings
Another major advantage of asking the server for their favorite meal is their extensive training and insider knowledge. Cheesecake Factory workers are well-acquainted with that gargantuan menu. According to a TikTok by an apparent employee, front-of-house and back-of-house employees alike learn the entire menu cover to cover during a comprehensive two-week training program. If you want to order the chipotle chicken pasta, but aren't sure how spicy it is, or what the tasting notes are, your server will be able to tell you. Also, per the company website, kitchen employees get a free shift meal, so chances are they've honed their personal preferences over time and know which dishes deliver the most intrigue.
At minimum, asking your server for the inside scoop before ordering your main course can help save you from ordering the fettuccine Alfredo (again), an invitation to branch out. Plus, the meal begins with the familiar flavors of that signature pumpernickel and sourdough bread basket as a safe jumping-off point. As always, advice can be taken with a grain of salt. If, for instance, your server suggests a seafood dish and you hate shrimp, it's okay to say so and ask for a follow-up recommendation. Or, to retain more control over your order, ask for their top three favorite appetizers and pick from the suggested trio. Foodies can also include some loose criteria in their questions if they're in the mood for a particular flavor (i.e., "What's your favorite cheesecake here? I'm in the mood for something fruity, not chocolatey").