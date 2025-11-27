Ask This One Thing At A Restaurant And Watch The Service Change

Whether it's a quick lunch with co-workers or a dinner with friends, dining out offers a fun opportunity to take time away from the kitchen and reconnect. That said, most of us have had an unpleasant night out when the service or the food were not what we had hoped for. From my perspective as a former restaurant worker and reviewer, there are a few things that we, as diners, can do to help make dining out a better experience.

Anthony Bourdain wrote that politely interacting with servers is key to receiving good service, but you could go a bit further to enhance the experience. When the time comes to order, try asking your server for their opinion with genuine interest. This will show much needed empathy — after all, waiting tables is a demanding job that is not always as appreciated as it should be — and it can help you break away and try something new.

Of course, there are a few things to keep in mind when asking your server for recommendations. For instance, they might be under pressure to sell certain items or they may recommend items which they like but that you might not. Remember that their job is to help you enjoy your meal as much as possible, so they will try to understand your likes and dislikes. Chances are that if you are honest and polite in your request, their answer will be equally honest and the interaction will be pleasant for all.