Always Ask Your Server This Question Before Ordering Your Main Course At A Restaurant

Going out to eat is one of life's simplest, greatest pleasures. Sharing a table with loved ones and taking in the atmosphere of a curated space, all while being served food and drinks, is already wonderful. But, just like anything, asking the right questions can be key to maximizing that experience. I worked as a server for over a decade, and there's one question I think customers should have asked me more before ordering their entrees.

Your server isn't just the steward of your dining experience, but an asset in ways that go far beyond the obvious. Of all the questions to ask a server, I rarely got asked the one that I think is the most valuable: What is the worst or least exciting dish on the menu? When ordering the main course, guests would usually ask what my favorite dish was or which was our best or most popular entrée. I rarely got asked what I wouldn't recommend, and the difference here is key. Everybody's palate varies, so what your server thinks is the tastiest dish on the menu might not be your cup of tea. But if there's a clearly underwhelming dish — not necessarily bad, per se — compared to the rest of the offerings, your server will usually know it. In a restaurant with a full menu, it's often more useful to know the one or two items to avoid than the one your server happens to like best.