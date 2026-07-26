Your Eco-Friendly Recycling Habits Could Be Backfiring Because Of This One Mistake

Recycling as much waste as possible is a responsibility that we all share. These days, every trip to the grocery store means bringing home countless items — like cardboard cereal boxes and plastic and glass bottles — that will either end up in a landfill or back in the resource pool, depending on how consumers choose to treat them. The trouble with recycling, however, is that every individual has to sort it on their own, and making a single mistake can, in some cases, send the whole load to the dump. Across the board, one of the most common such mistakes is putting recycling in a garbage bag.

Single-stream recycling makes the process much easier for the consumer, who can toss all of their recyclables together into one can and let the sorting be done down the line. But it does invite a degree of complacency around what is actually recyclable. It's too easy to simply treat the recycle bin like another garbage can and line it with a plastic trash bag, or toss in an item because it has one of the seven plastic recycling symbols even though the local municipality may not have the correct facilities to process it.

Sending recycling to the processing facility in a plastic bag is likely to mean that it will go straight to the landfill. Although much of the recycling process is automated, workers still have to sort through the materials. When a bag comes through, they can't see what's inside to determine whether or not it is recyclable, so they have to toss it instead. Plus, plastic bags and films can themselves really mess up the machines.