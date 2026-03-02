That Empty Potato Chip Bag Probably Doesn't Belong In Your Recycling Bin
Keeping track of what can be recycled is tricky. While some items can be thrown in your recycling bin as-is, others may need to be rinsed, broken down, or taken apart. For instance, you may be able to recycle food cans or plastic bottles, but not the labels or lids. Knowing what to recycle and how is a key part of helping to ensure your city or town's recycling program remains efficient and operational.
While you might assume that potato chip bags or other snack bags are recyclable, most are made from mixed materials. This means that the bags may contain plastic on the outside and an inner lining of plastic and aluminum film or foil. While the individual materials may be recyclable on their own, the only way they could be used is if the recycling facility has the means by which to separate the materials. Unfortunately, most do not.
To determine what type of snack bag you have and whether it can be put in your bin for pickup by your local curbside recycling program, try squeezing an empty bag. If it crinkles and then springs back to its original form, it probably contains foil or film. If the bag looks shiny, that is another clue. You can also look at the back of the bag near the bottom to see if it has the recycling symbol, then look at the letters and numbers inside or underneath that symbol. If you see PET, PETE, HDPE, PVC, V, LDPE, PP, or PS, check your municipal recycling program's FAQs to see if that material is accepted. If you see a 7, that indicates miscellaneous or mixed materials that may not be recyclable.
How to properly dispose of potato chip bags and snack bags
If your recycling program doesn't accept pizza boxes, potato chip or snack bags, candy wrappers, and other mixed-material items that contain foil, you can dispose of them in your trash can. However, you may still have options for recycling them. One option is to find out if your community participates in the Hefty ReNew Program. This program allows you to place hard-to-recycle items in an orange Hefty ReNew bag. Then place this bag in your recycling bin or container for pickup, or take it to the closest drop-off location depending upon the terms of your city's contract with Hefty ReNew. A local recycling facility will then separate these bags from other recyclables and send them to a specialized facility for processing.
There are also other recycling companies and organizations that accept hard-to-recycle items. The best way to find out if there is one in your area is to check with your city's Department of Environmental Services or check the FAQs page on your local recycling program website. You can also check with local or national private recycling facilities like TerraCycle.
TerraCycle is a U.S. facility that specializes in hard-to-recycle items like kitchen appliances, potato chip bags, candy wrappers, drink pouches, children's toys, car seats, and more. You can drop off items at the closest TerraCycle collection location, or utilize one of the free, brand-sponsored recycling programs the company offers. You will be sent a free shipping label to use to mail your items to a facility via FedEx or UPS.