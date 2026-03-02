That Empty Potato Chip Bag Probably Doesn't Belong In Your Recycling Bin

Keeping track of what can be recycled is tricky. While some items can be thrown in your recycling bin as-is, others may need to be rinsed, broken down, or taken apart. For instance, you may be able to recycle food cans or plastic bottles, but not the labels or lids. Knowing what to recycle and how is a key part of helping to ensure your city or town's recycling program remains efficient and operational.

While you might assume that potato chip bags or other snack bags are recyclable, most are made from mixed materials. This means that the bags may contain plastic on the outside and an inner lining of plastic and aluminum film or foil. While the individual materials may be recyclable on their own, the only way they could be used is if the recycling facility has the means by which to separate the materials. Unfortunately, most do not.

To determine what type of snack bag you have and whether it can be put in your bin for pickup by your local curbside recycling program, try squeezing an empty bag. If it crinkles and then springs back to its original form, it probably contains foil or film. If the bag looks shiny, that is another clue. You can also look at the back of the bag near the bottom to see if it has the recycling symbol, then look at the letters and numbers inside or underneath that symbol. If you see PET, PETE, HDPE, PVC, V, LDPE, PP, or PS, check your municipal recycling program's FAQs to see if that material is accepted. If you see a 7, that indicates miscellaneous or mixed materials that may not be recyclable.