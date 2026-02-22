The Myth About Recycling Greasy Pizza Boxes People Need To Stop Believing

Whether or not to toss a pizza box into the recycling bin has long been a difficult question. It seemed like common sense to do so when recycling programs were first taking off, seeing as most pizza boxes are made of readily-recyclable corrugated cardboard; but then stories started dropping about how grease leaching into the cardboard meant that boxes were fit only for the garbage. For those who sent their pizza boxes to the landfill with a heavy heart, however, that disappointment is due to disappear. Studies have shown that pizza boxes are indeed recyclable. As shocking as this may be, the American Forest & Paper Association actually published guidelines about the recyclability of pizza boxes back in 2021 based on a study by WestRock, one of the largest recyclers in North America.

According to the study, while grease seeping into the cardboard and bits of cheese left on the box could theoretically cause problems with the recycling process, the quantity of these residues are far too little to markedly reduce the quality of the material. Analyses showed that the cardboard would need to be about 20% grease by weight before the recycled material is significantly impacted, with WestRock estimating that used pizza boxes were only around 1-2% grease by weight, on average. Additionally, any cheese left on the box should be removed similar to other potentially problematic materials that are often attached to post-consumer cardboard, such as packing tape and staples.

Unfortunately, despite this study being published half a decade ago, the narrative has not yet caught up with the facts, with many online resources and municipalities still citing pizza boxes as being non-recyclable.