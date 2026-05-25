10 Useful Ways To Reuse Plastic Grocery Bags
While they're now banned in some states, plastic bags are still the go-to for many shoppers. Once you've unpacked your groceries, it's easy enough to scrunch up the bags and tuck them away in a cupboard, and reusing them for your next shopping trip is a great way to prevent waste. However, it isn't the only option. Plastic grocery bags come in handy for all sorts of applications in and out of the home, and if you've got a good stash going, that's all the more reason to start putting them to use.
These sturdy carriers serve as practical tools for storage, travel, gardening, and beyond, saving you money while keeping plastic out of the landfill. Whether you're using them to transport other items, making the most of their waterproof qualities, or even cutting them up for your creative endeavors, plastic bags are far more versatile than they get credit for. Here are 10 nifty ways you can give them a second life.
Use as trash can liners
Plastic grocery bags are perfectly sized for lining smaller trash cans around the house — perhaps in bathrooms, offices, or bedrooms. By repurposing what you already have at home, you eliminate the need to purchase specific garbage bags, helping you cut costs and reducing unnecessary plastic use. Once the bag is full, you can tie up the handles and discard the trash as normal. And, if you're only using the can for dry waste like paper, you can absolutely empty it out and reuse the same bag multiple times.
Separate your shoes in storage
There's nothing wrong with storing your shoes in the cupboard or on a shoe rack (which can also double as a kitchen storage tool), but sometimes it's a good idea to keep certain pairs separate. After all, do you really want those smelly gym trainers sitting on top of your favorite heels? Pop your shoes into a plastic grocery bag, and you'll contain any dirt or odors, while keeping your collection neatly organized. This approach also works well if you're changing out of wet hiking boots or rain boots before getting in the car.
Store dirty clothes when traveling
If you've got a trip coming up, make sure to stuff some of those leftover grocery bags into your suitcase before you leave. This way, as you accumulate dirty laundry during your getaway, you'll have an easy way to store the clothes separately from clean items. The bags are also useful for packing wet towels or swimwear on the way home, to ensure the rest of your luggage stays dry. If you're feeling extra organized, you could even go all out and separate light- and dark-colored items into different bags.
Protect plants from frost
Grocery bags can also be used to protect your plants during a cold snap. First, you'll need to create a support structure around the plants, using stakes, cages, or even plastic cups if you're working with seedlings. Then, you can loosely tent the bags over the top, making sure the plastic isn't touching the leaves. This will raise the temperature around the plant slightly, keeping frost at bay overnight. However, the bags should be removed first thing in the morning to prevent overheating.
Prepare items for shipment
Whether you're packing up boxes for a big move or preparing items for shipping, padding anything breakable is essential. But, this doesn't have to mean splashing out on a giant roll of bubble wrap. Just reach for your grocery bag stack instead. The scrunched-up bags provide plenty of cushioning when arranged between fragile items like glassware, ceramics, or even holiday cookies, ensuring everything stays safe during transit. Plus, you can easily reuse them on the other side.
Pick up pet waste
Out of dog waste bags? A spare grocery bag can do the job just as well. Keep a few in your car or by the front door, and you'll always be prepared on walks. Larger bags are ideal for cleaning out cat litter trays or cleaning up the back yard, too. It goes without saying, but be sure to check the bags for holes first, so you don't end up with a messy situation on your hands!
Stop paint brushes and rollers from drying out
Paint brushes and rollers are notorious for drying out and hardening if not cleaned and stored properly, but it isn't always essential to wash off the paint between uses. If you're taking a break and plan to keep using the same color, wrapping the tools in plastic will keep them primed for painting. Secure the bag tightly around the brush hairs or roller head, using sticky tape or an elastic band around the handle to keep everything in place. This will prevent the paint from drying, so the tools are ready to use when you come back to the job.
Make plarn
A wonderfully creative way to give plastic bags a second life is transforming them into plastic yarn (aka plarn). This surprisingly sturdy material can be knitted or crocheted into storage baskets, beach bags, decorative mats, or even clothing, turning something disposable into a long-lasting item. To make plarn, you'll trim away the bag's handles and bottom seam, then cut it into long, looped strips. These are then linked together to create one long strand, which can be rolled into a ball much like traditional yarn.
Protect luggage from leaks
We've all been there — you've opened up your luggage and found yourself the victim of a toiletry-related disaster. Toothpaste explosions and shampoo leaks are frustratingly common when traveling, but they're easily prevented. Pack potentially leaky items in plastic grocery bags, securing the handles tightly with a knot, and you'll keep any unwanted spills contained. Now, your clothes will stay clean and dry, and your favorite products won't go to waste.
Keep your bike seat dry
Nobody wants to sit on a soggy bicycle seat, and a plastic bag makes for a simple yet highly effective waterproof cover. When your bike is parked outside and the weather isn't cooperating, slip the bag over the seat and tie the handles underneath to keep it secure. This saves you from having to carry a towel, while putting leftover bags to good use, and making your ride all the more comfortable.