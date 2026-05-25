10 Useful Ways To Reuse Plastic Grocery Bags

While they're now banned in some states, plastic bags are still the go-to for many shoppers. Once you've unpacked your groceries, it's easy enough to scrunch up the bags and tuck them away in a cupboard, and reusing them for your next shopping trip is a great way to prevent waste. However, it isn't the only option. Plastic grocery bags come in handy for all sorts of applications in and out of the home, and if you've got a good stash going, that's all the more reason to start putting them to use.

These sturdy carriers serve as practical tools for storage, travel, gardening, and beyond, saving you money while keeping plastic out of the landfill. Whether you're using them to transport other items, making the most of their waterproof qualities, or even cutting them up for your creative endeavors, plastic bags are far more versatile than they get credit for. Here are 10 nifty ways you can give them a second life.