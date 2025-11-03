Martha Stewart's Must-Follow Steps For Successfully Shipping Holiday Cookies

While strong cookies are most important, cracking isn't the only thing that can happen in transit. If you are decorating cookies, Stewart recommends something that will dry and stay set, like an easy royal icing, as opposed to using buttercream or anything that could get smooshed. And no matter what you are sending, padding is essential. "I layer it with a little bit of bubble wrap in between every layer of cookies," Stewart explains.

If you don't want to go out of your way to get bubble wrap, Stewart has also previously suggested buffering the outside of cookie containers with tissue paper or even corrugated paper tubes wrapped in paper. If your cookies are soft enough that you are less worried about breakage, parchment paper or wax paper layers for protection are still a good idea. And all cookies should be left to fully cool before you start packing, lest the residual heat create steam that can soften them.

Outside of the cookies themselves, the box you use will also have an effect. Metal tins will help cookies stay firmer than cardboard. If you are using cardboard, that's fine, but just make sure you fully line them in wax or parchment paper, as this will help the cookies stay fresh. Stewart's suggestions are all small steps, but as she knows, when it comes to the holidays, it's the little touches that make all the difference.