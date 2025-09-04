Wax Paper Isn't Useless — Here's What It's Actually For
It's well-known that you should never put wax paper in the oven, yet there remains some air of mystery as to the proper use for this ubiquitous item. Often compared to parchment paper, wax paper is its textured counterpart that can't stand up to heat. Instead, it can be used for such tasks as rolling out dough, lining containers for gifted treats, and even as a non-stick storage option.
Reading through the 13 creative ways to use wax paper in the kitchen, you'll find most methods take advantage of its unique texture. Wax paper's non-stick nature makes it the perfect choice when working with ingredients such as cheese, butter, dough, or meat. You can wrap around food in the wax coated side to act as a protective layer while the uncoated paper side can be used for labeling your ingredients for storage.
In addition to storing cooked food in wax paper to keep textures intact, it's also an excellent tool for keeping your kitchen clean. You can line your refrigerator shelves with the paper to prevent drippy messes, or use the wax side to wipe away stubborn messes on a number of kitchen tools and appliances, including your can opener, microwave, or sink faucet.
Others ways you can use your wax paper
Though it might seem an unsung hero of the kitchen pantry, wax paper definitely has its place. You can use it by laying a sheet of paper across your cutting board to help move your chopped pieces more easily, or place cut squares of it between pre-formed burger patties, brownies, cookies, or butter cakes, to save them from sticking together. If you're in need of a quick funnel, you can even roll up a sheet of wax paper to help fill up bottles or other containers without making a mess. But, the ways you can use wax paper don't stop there.
Wax paper is the secret to streamlined food preparation. While you're using wax paper in your culinary exploits, don't forget to save the excess for fun projects that can include the whole family. If you love crafting, use leftover wax paper to create beautiful rub-on transfers, or melt crayons on it to make colorful sun catchers. It's also great when used in a basic all-purpose salt dough recipe for making ornaments and other fun decorations, or cut and used as a stencil as an easy way to decorate all of your baked goods.