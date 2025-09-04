Wax Paper Isn't Useless — Here's What It's Actually For

It's well-known that you should never put wax paper in the oven, yet there remains some air of mystery as to the proper use for this ubiquitous item. Often compared to parchment paper, wax paper is its textured counterpart that can't stand up to heat. Instead, it can be used for such tasks as rolling out dough, lining containers for gifted treats, and even as a non-stick storage option.

Reading through the 13 creative ways to use wax paper in the kitchen, you'll find most methods take advantage of its unique texture. Wax paper's non-stick nature makes it the perfect choice when working with ingredients such as cheese, butter, dough, or meat. You can wrap around food in the wax coated side to act as a protective layer while the uncoated paper side can be used for labeling your ingredients for storage.

In addition to storing cooked food in wax paper to keep textures intact, it's also an excellent tool for keeping your kitchen clean. You can line your refrigerator shelves with the paper to prevent drippy messes, or use the wax side to wipe away stubborn messes on a number of kitchen tools and appliances, including your can opener, microwave, or sink faucet.