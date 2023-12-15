Store Cooked Food In Wax Paper To Keep Textures Intact

Being a true foodie means fridges stuffed to the gills at most times — with groceries, leftovers, meal-prepped lunches, and those bags of greens you swear you'll use before they go bad. Odds are, most of your trusty Tupperware containers are all spoken for. Enter an old-school method of storing, wrapping, and preserving food that requires no containers and no plastic — just an inexpensive sheet of wax paper.

You may not think of wax paper as a go-to item for food storage, but it's one of those things most kitchens have a supply of, and it's surprisingly handy for keeping food fresh in the fridge and freezer. Some of the common food-storage headaches include food spoiling quickly, picking up freezer burn, or food losing its texture or becoming dried out in the fridge. Wax paper as a food covering takes up little space, keeps food fresh for longer, and helps it retain moisture and texture when food is stored cold (so it tastes like it was just prepared).

A creation of none other than Thomas Edison, wax paper can be used any time you have an item you'd like to keep moist over time in the freezer or fridge. Since it's ideal for any food where moisture needs preserving, use wax paper to wrap fresh sandwiches, cover a casserole, or coat blocks of cheese. You can even keep your pints of half-eaten ice cream creamy, preventing ice crystals from crusting up the surface.