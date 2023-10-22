Cut Your Ice Cream Container Down As You Eat It To Prevent Freezer Burn

In a cone, a cup, melted atop cobblers and birthday cake, in milkshakes — we collectively just can't get enough of ice cream, everyone's favorite frozen treat. We all scream for it, after all. For most of us, any type of ice cream is good, but there really is a spectrum from just-good ice cream to the truly great stuff worth indulging in. Whether your ice cream of choice is chocolate, vanilla, dairy, or one of the many non-dairy options, one of the main foes of a truly spectacular scoop is the dreaded freezer burn. If you've ever tucked into a pint while watching Netflix, stashed the remainder for later, and come back to find frost-bitten, ice-coated leftovers, you already know.

Fortunately, it's not inevitable, and there's actually a simple hack for keeping your ice cream as fresh as the day you bought it. As you eat into the container, simply use scissors to cut down the container, replace the lid, and stick it back in the freezer for your next sweet craving. By cutting the container you're reducing the empty space which means less room for air in the pint or gallon. As air is needed for ice to form, this will help keep your frozen treats creamy, never icy, as they sit in the freezer. We love ice cream for its creamy decadence, and nothing ruins this faster than unwanted ice crystals.