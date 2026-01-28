These US States Have Completely Banned Plastic Grocery Bags As Of 2026

Just a few decades ago, folks got by just fine without plastic grocery bags. They are certainly convenient for both stores and shoppers, providing relatively sturdy bags for customers to haul off their purchases without requiring much storage space, but there is a waste aspect to them that is hard to look away from. If you are the sort that stuffs the bags into a kitchen cabinet with the hope of reusing them, it quickly becomes clear just how quickly a single household can fill a drawer to overflowing. When you scale that out to cover the entire planet, the numbers quickly become staggering. Around 5 trillion plastic bags are used each year globally, which equates to about 160,000 every second.

These plastic grocery bags can sometimes be reused for various household needs, but they are difficult to recycle, and most eventually end up in the landfill. While single-use plastic bags break down to some extent in around 20 years, that just means fragmenting into tiny pieces that take as long as 1,000 years to fully decompose. Looking at the end result, be it loose plastic bags entangling sea life or our consumption of microplastics — which enter the food chain as the bags break down — it is clear that there are better ways to transport items home from the store. In some parts of the U.S., this sustainability decision is made for consumers, with bans on single-use plastic shopping bags. In addition to the states mentioned in this article, there are cities with their own similar regulations. Of course, there is also the other side of the coin, with states like Arizona and Texas outlawing plastic bag bans.