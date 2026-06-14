What The 7 Recycling Symbols Actually Mean On Plastic Packaging

Even if you have the best intentions around plastic consumption, the recycling part of "reduce, reuse, recycle" isn't always straightforward. Rules for curbside recycling are different across states and cities, and there's no national mandate that requires plastics to display the recycling symbol or a number.

There's also a common misconception that anything with these symbols can be recycled, but this isn't the case. This symbol is added to identify what type of plastic you're dealing with, which you then need to check against the recycling capabilities in your local area. In many cases, you'll find the symbol indicates that the container needs to go in the trash, though some plastics can be returned to stores for processing.

In a bid to eliminate confusion, California recently passed a law banning the use of the chasing arrows recycling symbol, except where the plastic is easily recyclable in the local system. Other local authorities in Florida and Ohio have encouraged residents to ignore the number and instead focus on the shape, with bottles and jugs the easiest to recycle. In any case, the numbers on plastics aren't only helpful for waste disposal — they can help you make decisions about food safety.