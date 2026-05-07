Stop Throwing Away Plastic Milk Jugs And Use Them In Your Garden

Big plastic containers like milk jugs come in and out of our households perpetually, and when you take a second to step outside the automatic cycle of purchasing and tossing, it feels frustrating to be caught in a cycle of compulsory waste production. Big plastic beverage and food containers can be repurposed in a number of ways, and an easy one is in the garden. When you visit a garden shop, you'll notice two tiers of planters: the ones made of ceramic, terracotta and metal, and then the rest of the more affordable options, which are all made of the same material as the milk jugs: plastic.

We're more accustomed to seeing egg cartons used for gardening, but the milk jugs are surprisingly well-suited to this reuse. They're lightweight and waterproof, and easy to cut through and amend to whatever shape you need. They often have a built-in handle, which makes them easy to move around. The size is also perfect for small plants like herbs and starter seedlings, and any plant whose roots don't mind a shallower soil. If you're a houseplant person, they can be perfect for giving away all the rooted cuttings that inevitably accumulate. If you're working with limited outdoor space, a few repurposed containers can cover a lot of ground.

That being said, it's literally meant to be disposable, so inherently, plastic has limits. Most milk jugs are made from high-density polyethylene, which holds up well in the short term, but will start to degrade with prolonged exposure to the sun and weather. Over time, that breakdown will contribute microplastics to the soil the jugs are holding. They're good for a single growing season, or short-term planting needs, like for seed starts.