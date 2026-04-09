When Using Egg Cartons As A Seed Starter For Your Garden, Always Keep This In Mind

When you're looking to start a garden in the spring, sprouting seeds indoors is a good way to ensure they get a healthy start without worrying about the elements. Sure, you can buy planters and flower pots, but using egg cartons offers a low-cost solution that works well and makes use of something you already have and are going to get rid of, anyway.

When using an egg carton as a seed starter, you want to make sure you choose pulp egg cartons. These are the ones that look and feel like cardboard with visible fibers in the material, and they're much easier to tear apart than most kinds of cardboard.

Pulp egg cartons are made from paper pulp, water, and grass fiber. That means they're recyclable and biodegradable, and it's a good idea to compost them if you don't have another use. They're ideal for seed starters because they hold moisture while still allowing drainage, and they break apart easily, so you don't need to remove the seedlings before planting. They'll break down in the garden and allow your plants to grow.

Grocery stores will also sometimes carry foam or plastic egg cartons, but neither of these is ideal for seed starters. Foam is especially problematic as it's neither recyclable nor biodegradable and is generally harmful to the environment. Plastic ones could be used as a starter, but they require you to transfer the seed and soil out to the garden before recycling them, and they don't allow proper drainage.