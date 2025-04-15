What Happens If You Accidentally Microwave Styrofoam Takeout Containers

Mistakes happen, but microwaving styrofoam is pretty high on the list of blunders that you should really try to avoid. In fact, it's one of the biggest mistakes people make when reheating food. Here's the thing — in some scenarios, it's fine, while in others, melted material can leach styrene, which has been linked to cancers, into the food you're reheating. The primary solution? Never microwave these containers without first checking their label. If a styrofoam container is microwave safe, it has a tiny symbol with wavy lines. If it doesn't, the material isn't FDA-approved, and there is no guarantee it can withstand high temperatures without leaching your food.

Strictly speaking, accidentally consuming styrene-contaminated food isn't likely to cause significant harm. However, cumulative damage could be harmful. It's not just a risk of cancer, either; microwaving styrofoam presents a serious fire hazard. The cheap and unsustainable material is extremely flammable. Even if you evade a fiery furnace, nobody wants to open a microwave door with anticipation and be greeted by melted styrofoam. Probably best to avoid picking out surviving bits of — now contaminated — takeout in those circumstances.

In summary, microwaving styrofoam containers is not a good idea. At best it's a gamble. Check for that all-important symbol, but better still, decant the contents onto a trusted microwave-safe plate if in any doubt. It's better to be safe than sorry (and, yes, it is dangerous to put styrofoam in the oven, so don't get any other bright ideas).