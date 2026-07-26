For An Instant French Toast Upgrade, Skip The Bread And Reach For This Popular Pastry

In France and New Orleans, French toast is known as pain perdu, meaning lost bread. This is because the dish was traditionally made with stale bread. But the truth is that the tastiest French toast might not be made with sliced bread at all. For the absolute best French toast, our money is on croissants.

While brioche bread is a very popular upgrade option for French toast (thanks to its sweeter taste and high butter and egg content), croissants are even better. No matter what your favorite French toast recipe is, croissants can be the star of your dish.

Here's why: Croissants are made via a process called lamination, in which butter is encased in the pastry dough. Then the dough is repeatedly folded in thin layers, giving the croissant its signature flaky texture that we know and love. The dough is made with levain, a leavening agent that is similar to sourdough starter, and that tangy flavor perfectly cuts through the butter-foward pastry. All of this helps to make croissants the perfect base for sweet, crispy, and light French toast.