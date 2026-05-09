Turn Croissants Into Muffin-Pan Egg Cups For Easy Breakfast All Week Long

If you're planning a Sunday meal prep session and find yourself staring at a basket of croissants from yesterday's brunch, you have options besides making overnight oats. Ready-made croissants can be put to good use, as you can use the pieces to hold your favorite breakfast ingredients. The result is so impressive, you may rethink the menu for next weekend's brunch. Don't worry if the croissants are slightly stale. That added chew can help the pastry pieces hold extra ingredients.

Simply halve a store-bought croissant and hollow out the middle to form a cup for your chosen ingredients. The croissant's buttery layers are ideal to envelop your favorite meats, veggies, eggs, and cheeses, and require little effort on your part. There's no forming or shaping to be done. Use a muffin pan to keep the filled pieces in place to bake. Pack the middle of each piece with your selected ingredients and bake the filled croissants until done. Air fryers can also be used for a crispier result.