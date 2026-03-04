How Giada De Laurentiis Makes French Toast Unmistakably Italian

Whether she's adding a Parmigiano Reggiano rind to elevate red sauce or pancetta to give a BLT some extra flare, Giada De Laurentiis is the queen of giving humble foods an Italian spin. It doesn't matter if it's breakfast, lunch, dinner, or aperitivo time; De Laurentiis likely has an Italian-inspired recipe that'll transport you to Italy any time of day. In an Instagram Reel collaboration with Olivia Tiedmann, she shared her take on the classic French toast, which features three beloved Italian staples: Olive oil, mascarpone, and pistachios.

The recipe begins with what appears to be a loaf of challah bread. It might not be Italian, but challah is one of the best breads for making French toast – especially if it's a few days old and starting to dry up. Use whatever you've got, though, and make your French toast mixture how you like it. When you're ready to throw it onto the stove, keep the butter in the fridge. De Laurentiis swaps it with Italian olive oil; not only will this provide a different flavor profile, but it's your key to making crispier French toast, too. This makes it an ideal base for any toppings, Italian or otherwise.