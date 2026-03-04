How Giada De Laurentiis Makes French Toast Unmistakably Italian
Whether she's adding a Parmigiano Reggiano rind to elevate red sauce or pancetta to give a BLT some extra flare, Giada De Laurentiis is the queen of giving humble foods an Italian spin. It doesn't matter if it's breakfast, lunch, dinner, or aperitivo time; De Laurentiis likely has an Italian-inspired recipe that'll transport you to Italy any time of day. In an Instagram Reel collaboration with Olivia Tiedmann, she shared her take on the classic French toast, which features three beloved Italian staples: Olive oil, mascarpone, and pistachios.
The recipe begins with what appears to be a loaf of challah bread. It might not be Italian, but challah is one of the best breads for making French toast – especially if it's a few days old and starting to dry up. Use whatever you've got, though, and make your French toast mixture how you like it. When you're ready to throw it onto the stove, keep the butter in the fridge. De Laurentiis swaps it with Italian olive oil; not only will this provide a different flavor profile, but it's your key to making crispier French toast, too. This makes it an ideal base for any toppings, Italian or otherwise.
Italian flare in every bite
If you're not into topping your French toast with much besides a drizzle of syrup or a handful of fruits, the olive oil base is a subtle but effective way to give your breakfast a taste of Italy. However, if you're like us (and like De Laurentiis), you'll want to push that taste even further through additional toppings. Instead of a healthy serving of whipped cream, give mascarpone a try. This Northern Italian cheese is like a sweeter cousin of whipped cream, and De Laurentiis whips it with pistachio cream, which is a truly indulgent Italian specialty.
Once these two ingredients are whipped together, they create a creamy, yogurt-like texture. De Laurentiis spoons it over the crispy, golden-brown French toast, topping it all with marinated raspberries, crushed pistachio, and, naturally, a drizzle of olive oil. The mixing of colors, textures, and flavors in this dish make it perfect for your next Italian-inspired brunch. And if you're not in the mood to make full-on French toast, give mascarpone toast a try. This will absolutely serve your breakfast sweet tooth, and you can still give it an Italian spin with De Laurentiis' toppings, too.