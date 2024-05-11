The Key Ingredient Swap For Much Crispier French Toast

If you've ever made French toast, you know the basics: bread, eggs, milk, and butter. The end result is usually a soft, custardy inside with a lightly browned exterior. But what if you're craving a French toast with a little more crunch? The secret is to swap out the butter for an oil with a higher smoke point (e.g. a refined vegetable oil). This simple swap can transform your French toast from soft to deliciously crispy.

When cooking French toast, most people use butter to grease the pan. This dairy cooking fat has a low smoke point, which means it burns quickly at high temperatures. When that happens, your French toast can end up tasting burnt, and it won't get as crispy as you might like. Using a high smoke point oil allows you to turn up the heat without worrying about burning. The higher temperature gives the French toast a golden, crispy exterior while keeping the inside soft and custardy.

While there are several oils to choose from, like sunflower, avocado, or coconut, a great option for French toast is olive oil. Not only does it have a higher smoke point than butter, but it also brings something extra to the table — its own unique flavor.