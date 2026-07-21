Costco Shoppers Say This Is The Best Bread For Unforgettable French Toast

When Costco shoppers find a new favorite item, the news spreads like wildfire. They're definitely not ones to gatekeep; instead, they love to share their special finds and encourage other members to give them an honest try. One such fan-favorite gem is the Schwartz Brothers Croissant Loaves. They're available in a pack of two 15-ounce loaves for $10.20, although pricing and availability can vary by location.

By far the most popular thing Costco-goers make with these loaves is French toast. There are countless comments online echoing this sentiment. "Made this a few weeks ago. It was to die for," reads a comment on Reddit. Another shopper even jokingly lamented, "Unfortunately it makes great French toast and the whole loaf is gone." The bread comes pre-sliced, allowing you to try various creative French toast recipes with thick but uniform slices.

Since the loaves come in a two-pack, you can use up one loaf right away and freeze the other for later; shoppers say it thaws perfectly. That said, many warned about how tempting and craveable these croissant loaves are. "Do not get if you have questionable self control. You've been warned," says a comment, with a few people admitting they never even made it to the French toast part. "The only thing I ever did with it was gobble it down, right out of the bag," confessed one Costco member.