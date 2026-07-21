Costco Shoppers Say This Is The Best Bread For Unforgettable French Toast
When Costco shoppers find a new favorite item, the news spreads like wildfire. They're definitely not ones to gatekeep; instead, they love to share their special finds and encourage other members to give them an honest try. One such fan-favorite gem is the Schwartz Brothers Croissant Loaves. They're available in a pack of two 15-ounce loaves for $10.20, although pricing and availability can vary by location.
By far the most popular thing Costco-goers make with these loaves is French toast. There are countless comments online echoing this sentiment. "Made this a few weeks ago. It was to die for," reads a comment on Reddit. Another shopper even jokingly lamented, "Unfortunately it makes great French toast and the whole loaf is gone." The bread comes pre-sliced, allowing you to try various creative French toast recipes with thick but uniform slices.
Since the loaves come in a two-pack, you can use up one loaf right away and freeze the other for later; shoppers say it thaws perfectly. That said, many warned about how tempting and craveable these croissant loaves are. "Do not get if you have questionable self control. You've been warned," says a comment, with a few people admitting they never even made it to the French toast part. "The only thing I ever did with it was gobble it down, right out of the bag," confessed one Costco member.
Fans of French toast can always find good bread at Costco
If the Schwartz Brothers Croissant Loaves aren't in stock at your Costco location, but you're seriously craving French toast, worry not. A great alternative is the Kirkland Signature Blueberry Sourdough Bread, one of Costco's best new bakery items of 2026 that's a French toast game-changer. Another solid pick from the bakery section is the Kirkland Signature Cranberry Walnut Round Bread — customers say it's nicely moist and liberal enough with the additions, which will give your French toast a nice textural variety.
As for the croissant loaves, their versatility goes beyond the breakfast staple, just in case you've had your fill of French toast. Some Costco-goers used the loaves to make grilled cheese — our blackberry grilled cheese with prosciutto and sage would be a particularly good choice for this type of bread. The croissant slices have also been turned into bread pudding, a BLT sandwich, and a croque-monsieur.
That said, you really don't have to make anything fancy. The croissant loaves are good in their simplest form, just as well. "I love putting cottage cheese and jam on them," said one shopper, while another wrote they like to "just dip it in my morning coffee as is or lightly toasted with butter." Can't beat good bread.