One Of Costco's Best New Bakery Items Of 2026 Is A French Toast Game-Changer

In many households, starting the day with French toast is a slam-dunk, and why wouldn't it be? The breakfast classic is a marvelous golden display of rich, warm, crunchy, sweet, savory, and custardy perfection perched and waiting on your plate. As familiar as it may seem, there are some pretty good rifts on the well-known traditional version — including an easy bread switch from our list of Costco's best new bakery items of 2026.

It's the Kirkland Signature Blueberry Sourdough Bread, a newbie in the ever-popular Costco bakery collection. Blueberries tucked inside bread isn't unheard of, considering the mainstay blueberry muffins, bagels, and various quick breads. But this is a hearth-baked yeast bread wearing a crispy, bronzed crust over a soft, tangy sourdough-based interior, scattered throughout with dried blueberries. Its hearty construction stands up to the French-toast process of soaking the bread in a mixture of egg and milk, while also adding those little bursts of fruity flavor.

Savvy Costco shoppers have been quick to realize the potential of this blueberry sourdough bread in making French toast at home. In a Reddit thread, one user suggested a richer version of "Blueberry sourdough french toast with a maple cream cheese glaze." A response took that maple idea in a new direction, stating, "My brother sent me some of this year's maple syrup yesterday, (made) French toast with this and it was amazing! Fresh blueberries on top.... Mmmm. Highly recommend." Yet another expressed dismay at not yet considering the French toast potential of this bread: "Oh my god, I don't know why french toast wasn't on my radar when I got this. I've just been spreading jam on it like a barbarian who hadn't discovered fire yet. I bet the flavor's gonna slap me into another area code. Hell yeah."