I Tried 6 Reese's Ice Cream Products And Ranked Them Worst To Best

If there's one thing you should know about me, it's that I'm a huge Reese's Peanut Butter Cup fan. It's been one of my favorite candies since I was a kid, even though I'm not the biggest peanut butter person around. I think the fact that the peanut butter included in a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup and the brand's other peanut butter candies is so salty is what makes it such a treat — that saltiness works exceptionally well with the sweetness of the milk chocolate. But these days, Reese's, Breyers, and Klondike offer a whole slew of products beyond the candy brand's lineup. In fact, if you head to the frozen aisle of your grocery store, you're likely to find several different Reese's-branded ice cream products.

I've snagged several of these offerings so I could taste-test them and rank them. This ranking starts with my least favorite selections and works its way to the most delicious. Flavor was the main criterion I looked at while ranking these items. Specifically, I ranked ice cream higher if it had a well-balanced sweetness than those I perceived to be too cloying. Additionally, I paid attention to texture when relevant (after all, Reese's is known for its unique, signature texture). Note that some of these products contain actual ice cream (which means they meet certain criteria determined by the FDA, like having at least 10% milk fat) while others are frozen dairy desserts, but I'll refer to all products as ice cream.