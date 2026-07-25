These Rare Vintage Plates From Decades Ago Feel Made For Today
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From Depression-era recipes seeing a resurgence in use to vintage kitchen decor reappearing in homes, it holds true that everything old is new again. Many favored items of yesteryear are a perfect fit for a modern aesthetic and, if you're lucky enough to find any while thrifting, might even be worth a pretty penny. Since astrology's boom in popularity during the 1960s and 1970s, zodiac-themed plates have become a rare vintage find, which would feel right at home in many current kitchens.
The common pickup line of "what's your sign?" was itself a sign of the times during the decades when hippie culture and searching for meaning among the planets and stars were at their height. This went beyond seeking advice based on one's star sign and transformed into an entire style with which to adorn your home and more. You can still find these valuable vintage kitchen decor items in the form of dishes bearing images of the 12 signs of the zodiac and even individual ones based on a specific sign.
Some of these plates were made of porcelain and featured intricate celestial designs. Others were made of pewter and resembled ashtrays or serving platters. While plenty of people find amusement in astrological insights, many classify it as a pseudoscience. Regardless of personal views, these vintage plates can make a stylish addition to your kitchen or become a rare find when antiquing.
Using vintage zodiac dishes in a modern kitchen
Whether you want to design the retro kitchen of your dreams or prefer to mix it up between the decades, scouring your local thrift stores and antique shops for vintage zodiac dishes can be a fun means of inspiration. If you are lucky enough to rescue a few rare plates, you can always display these on your wall or in your cabinet. Otherwise, try using them to serve up some of your favorite old-school meals.
For example, if you've ever wondered what classic comfort food you are based on your zodiac sign, you can let this guide your planning for a vintage dinner menu. Alternatively, you can plan a space-inspired feast. Use a cookie cutter to shape pieces of cheese into stars and arrange them on a grazing board with Moon Cheese snacks and other similar fare. Don't forget to make a big pitcher of Tang as well.
Taking a cue from when these rare vintage plates were most popular, consider preparing a meal based on the dishes everyone ate for dinner in the '70s. This can include meatloaf, pork chops, chicken cordon bleu, and more. With a little bit of creativity, you'll find the perfect place for any rare vintage zodiac dishes in your home and kitchen.