These Rare Vintage Plates From Decades Ago Feel Made For Today

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From Depression-era recipes seeing a resurgence in use to vintage kitchen decor reappearing in homes, it holds true that everything old is new again. Many favored items of yesteryear are a perfect fit for a modern aesthetic and, if you're lucky enough to find any while thrifting, might even be worth a pretty penny. Since astrology's boom in popularity during the 1960s and 1970s, zodiac-themed plates have become a rare vintage find, which would feel right at home in many current kitchens.

The common pickup line of "what's your sign?" was itself a sign of the times during the decades when hippie culture and searching for meaning among the planets and stars were at their height. This went beyond seeking advice based on one's star sign and transformed into an entire style with which to adorn your home and more. You can still find these valuable vintage kitchen decor items in the form of dishes bearing images of the 12 signs of the zodiac and even individual ones based on a specific sign.

Some of these plates were made of porcelain and featured intricate celestial designs. Others were made of pewter and resembled ashtrays or serving platters. While plenty of people find amusement in astrological insights, many classify it as a pseudoscience. Regardless of personal views, these vintage plates can make a stylish addition to your kitchen or become a rare find when antiquing.