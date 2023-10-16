The Classic Comfort Food You Are, Based On Your Zodiac

Comfort foods are all about nostalgia — the casserole your mother served on school nights, the pie your aunt baked every Thanksgiving, the soup your dad brought you when you stayed home sick from school, your grandma's cookies. The mere sight brings back memories, but the taste and aroma are what really send your mind back. Suddenly, with one bite, you're a kid again, blanketed in the warmth of your mother's four-cheese casserole.

As it turns out, astrology has a bit to do with nostalgia as well. Some zodiac signs, namely the water-bearing ones, are much more susceptible to it. While others, most notably the fixed signs, don't deal well with change. The mutable signs, on the other hand, revel in it, while the astrological calendar's cardinal signs tend to embrace life's seasons. Even so, I think it's fair to say no sign could ever possibly resist their grandma's cooking.

So, no matter if you're a grudge-holding Scorpio or an adventurous Sagittarius, there's a classic comfort food for you.