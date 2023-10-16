The Classic Comfort Food You Are, Based On Your Zodiac
Comfort foods are all about nostalgia — the casserole your mother served on school nights, the pie your aunt baked every Thanksgiving, the soup your dad brought you when you stayed home sick from school, your grandma's cookies. The mere sight brings back memories, but the taste and aroma are what really send your mind back. Suddenly, with one bite, you're a kid again, blanketed in the warmth of your mother's four-cheese casserole.
As it turns out, astrology has a bit to do with nostalgia as well. Some zodiac signs, namely the water-bearing ones, are much more susceptible to it. While others, most notably the fixed signs, don't deal well with change. The mutable signs, on the other hand, revel in it, while the astrological calendar's cardinal signs tend to embrace life's seasons. Even so, I think it's fair to say no sign could ever possibly resist their grandma's cooking.
So, no matter if you're a grudge-holding Scorpio or an adventurous Sagittarius, there's a classic comfort food for you.
Aries
As a cardinal sign, the Aries kicks off the astrological new year. These signs are born between March and April, a time when Spring is in the air — and the feeling of newness and rebirth is everywhere you look. Aries embrace change; however, being fire signs, they're also especially competitive. Being the first sign isn't enough for these signs; they want to be number one everywhere else, too. That's why, if the Aries were any comfort food, they'd be America's #1 cookie — the classic chocolate chip.
There's really no debating; when it comes to chocolate chip cookies, no other cookie stands a chance. The combination of sugar and brown butter actually induces the feel-good chemicals in our brains, making them extra addictive. That, combined with warm, melty chocolate chips, a bit of fresh crack sea salt, and a texture that's chewy on the outside and soft on the inside, means that these cookies cover all the bases of flavor and mouthfeel.
As hard as the other cookies might try, the Aries will be happy to know that they'll never be able to compete with the classic chocolate chip. It's a recipe that's stood the test of time and probably won't ever change because it's just that good. Although the change-loving Aries may consider adding a savory ingredient to elevate this dessert — miso, perhaps? — it really doesn't need it. It's a classic comfort food for a reason, and like the Aries, it's No. 1.
Taurus
Taurus are known for their stability — they're the rocks of every friend group. While they do work hard, the reason they're so secure is because they make time for themselves. They are enamored by any and all ideas of comfort and luxury and could easily spend the entire day soaking in a tub of essential oils. While comfort foods aren't necessarily luxurious, they are, in fact, comforting. Plus, this sign's fixed nature means that they value consistency and reliability. This means that this sign's class comfort food is none other than a grilled cheese — but elevated.
You really can never go wrong with a grilled cheese. Even if it's made with good old cheddar and white bread, it rarely misses the mark — and that's especially true if you're dipping it into a hot bowl of tomato soup. But, unlike a chocolate chip cookie, when it comes to grilled cheese, there's all sorts of room for innovation. You can elevate your grilled cheese with additions of pesto or caramelized onions or by swapping the cheddar for something like gruyere. At the end of the day, if it has two slices of bread and melted cheese, it's a grilled cheese — the additions and substitutions are just there in case you're feeling extra indulgent.
Like the Taurus, a classic grilled cheese is reliable. But, if you're feeling like it, you can add or substitute ingredients to make them just a touch luxurious — providing all the stability, luxury, and comfort that Tauruses love.
Gemini
Represented by twins, Geminis are known for having multiple personalities. They also have a reputation for being two-faced; however, we don't need to get into that. The point is that, whether these signs come off as versatile or superficial, smart or ruthless, or youthful or immature, one side cannot exist without the other — which is why, if the Gemini were any classic comfort food, they'd be the PB&J.
As a grade-school lunchtime classic, PB&J's are reminiscent of the Gemini's child-like spirits. But these signs are so thirsty for change that one type of sandwich couldn't possibly represent them — so it's a good thing the PB&J doesn't always have to stand for peanut butter and jelly. In this day and age, there are so many jam and nut butters to choose from; there's no way the Gemini would ever get bored.
Besides experimenting with different jams and nut butters, there are other ways to change up a classic PB&J. You can add texture with additions like coconut shreds, potato chips, or even bacon, or keep it simple by adding different fruits and seeds. Of course, you could also toast your bread, which seems to be a heavily debated topic with PB&Js — only making it even more fitting for these controversial signs.
Cancer
If Cancers are known for anything, it's being emotional. But, what some might see as a weakness is actually this sign's strength. Cancers are the epitome of ride or die — their empathy manifests in a sense of always understanding how you feel, and they're so intuitive that, oftentimes, you won't even have to explain it to them. It's also what makes them natural caretakers. That, combined with the maternal energy granted to them by their ruling planet, the moon, means that the only classic comfort food this sign could be is a nice, piping hot bowl of chicken noodle soup.
Think about it — what's the first thing people give to you when you're sick? Better yet, what'd your caretaker offer you? Odds are that when your temperature rose up, they offered you a bowl of chicken noodle soup. That's because not only does the broth hydrate your body, but the chicken also releases an amino acid known as cysteine that helps with the mucus in your nose and lungs. You by no means have to be sick to enjoy this soup, however. In fact, a slurp from a hot bowl on a rainy day might be just what you need. Like a Cancer, chicken noodle soup is always there for you, on the good days and the bad. Whether it comes from a can or it's made from scratch, one sip is like getting a hug from your mom — suddenly, everything is okay.
Leo
Charismatic, optimistic, and confident — that's Leo. These signs are all about the limelight, and they have the big personalities to go along with it. While they are natural-born leaders, they're also fixed signs, which means they have a tendency to be stuck in their ways. That's why the classic comfort food for this sign is one that requires no adaptations or substitutions. Nor does it need an introduction. That's right, these signs are arguably the comfort foods of all comfort foods — fried chicken.
Typically served with sides like baked beans, mashed potatoes, and mac and cheese — some of which are comfort foods in their own right — when there's fried chicken on the table, all eyes go to it. Light and crispy on the outside and warm and juicy on the inside, fried chicken has long earned its title as a world-loved comfort food. From the American South to Korea and from Nigeria to Brazil, fried chicken is known and loved around the globe. No matter if it's bathed in gravy or dipped into hot sauce, just like a Leo, it's always the star of the show.
Virgo
It's no secret that Virgos love being productive — in fact, if you need something done, they're the people to ask. They'll be happy to add one more thing to their plate as long as it means they can cross another thing off of their to-do list at the end of the day. These signs get a lot of their self-worth from how much they can get done, and while they may have some negative side effects, for the most part, it just makes them extremely organized and helpful. Virgos don't have a problem doing the nitty-gritty tasks because they like the idea of being a part of something bigger than themselves. Their classic comfort food, therefore, is a representation of that.
Made by layering pasta, meat or marinara sauce, cheese — and probably some spinach since these signs tend to be health-conscious — in a baking dish over and over, the Virgo's class comfort food is none other than a classic lasagna Bolognese. Not only do the layers represent this sign's love for organization, but the very act of building them, one by one, is enough to keep them busy for at least half an hour. Then, once the lasagna's been cooked in the oven and allowed to cool, they'll get to enjoy the finished product by biting into a cheesy, layered, and heart-warming helping of lasagna, just like their grandma used to make it.
Libra
Represented by the scale, Libras are all about harmony and balance. It's something that they strive to achieve in all areas of their lives, and not just in an aesthetic sense. These signs are known to make talented artists, designers, and decorators because of their eye for symmetry — but that talent also extends to their personal lives. Relationships are paramount for these signs, and they find the greatest balance through companionship. That's why the Libra's comfort food is one that is made from two main ingredients, where neither could be without the other. No, they're not a PB&J — as you'd probably assume — they're mac and cheese.
Made from cooked macaroni and cheese sauce — most commonly cheddar — mac and cheese takes space at every Thanksgiving table, including the kids' ones. It doesn't matter if it's made from scratch and baked in the oven, creating that glorious crust of brown cheese around the sides and top, or instant — heck, it can even be vegan. As long as it's creamy, with that luscious texture that's never, ever mushy, nobody will complain. At the end of the day, it's macaroni and cheese, after all. The two were made for each other. So, as long as you avoid mistakes, the two will deliver harmony at any family function, no matter how grand.
Scorpio
Generally, Scorpios have a reputation for being one thing, and that's mysterious. For that reason, they're also associated with darkness — which checks out, considering they're also notorious night owls. These signs have an affection for the darker sides of life as well, and you'll often find them binge-watching true crime documentaries or reading up on their favorite cult leader. While none of that sounds comforting, it's exactly what makes them so enticing. This is why, if these signs were any comfort food, they'd arguably be the darkest and most enticing of all. That'd be dark chocolate, of course.
Dark, deep, and a little bit seductive — dark chocolate and Scorpios have a lot in common. In fact, a 2022 study published in The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry found that the antioxidants in dark chocolate, and the polyphenols specifically, allowed participants who ate chocolate with higher cocoa percentages to maintain better overall moods than those who didn't or who ate chocolate with lower percentages. That explains why it's long been associated with feelings of pleasure and enjoyment, which Scorpios, being the sign most closely associated with sex, should know all about.
Sagittarius
Represented by the archer, Sagittariuses are known to be the adventurers of the zodiac. These signs live by the saying, "Go big, or go home." They're unafraid to take leaps of faith, even if it does lead to significant change for them and their lives. Rather than fear, these signs are focused on growth — every opportunity, whether good or bad, is a chance for them to expand their understanding of the world. It's the reason that, a lot of the time, their aspirations supersede what many would deem possible. Sagittariuses are go-getters, so, naturally, their classic comfort food is too. That's why they'd be a cowboy casserole, also known as John Wayne casserole.
Just like the real-life cowboys who ate everything in this casserole, Sagittariuses don't subscribe to any of the limitations that society puts on them. For the most part, they just do what they want and hope it works out for the best. Made from a base of ground beef mixed with everything from corn, peppers, bacon, cheese, sour cream, and cream of mushroom soup, topped off with a layer of brown tater tots and more cheese, cowboy casserole certainly does just that. Nor does it come with any rules, as you're free to make any additions or substitutions you please. Beans, jalapenos, chili, potatoes, and even biscuits are all up for discussion.
Capricorn
If anyone needs the remedy comfort food provides, it's the Capricorns. Commonly known to be the "workaholics" of the zodiac, these signs put a lot of pressure on themselves to succeed. Capricorns are represented by the mountain goat, and they're literally associated with the knees — both symbolic of their drive to climb. But burnout is all too real, and while these signs are said to be big partiers, what they could really benefit from is a relaxing weekend in. If you ask me, no weekend at home is complete without waking up to the smell of a nice, home-cooked breakfast. And is there anything more nostalgic than the sweet smell of buttermilk waffles in the morning? I think not.
Now, while we may not all have someone whipping up breakfast for us on the weekends — or, if you're really lucky, having it brought to us in bed — many of us can relate to the smell of waffles in the morning. Eggos were a before-school breakfast staple, after all. Buttermilk waffles, however, are a slight upgrade from the frozen ones your dad used to pop in the toaster for you — but, if you make a big batch, they can still be frozen and prepared the exact same way on those busy work-day mornings that Capricorns know all about. But their sheer aroma combined with the maple syrup is enough of a reminder for all of us, even you Capricorns, to slow down and give yourself a breath.
Aquarius
Despite being an air sign — the zodiac element most associated with communication — Aquariuses tend to be loners. But it's important to emphasize that it's by choice. These signs value individualism above all else. However, because food is generally thought of as something communal — and comfort food, especially — the Aquarius would have to be one that's ideal for solo diners yet still offers warmth and solace. Also, because this sign is so imperative on siding with the most unpopular opinion possible, it'd also have to be a dish that isn't commonly thought of as a comfort food, or at least not in mainstream culture. For me, the first thing that comes to mind is ramen.
From Manhattan to Osaka, you're likely to find a number of Aquariuses dining at Ichiran, the Japanese restaurant that is every introvert's dream. Now, not every Aquarius is an introvert — in fact, these signs are said to thrive in social situations. They are, however, nonconformists. Considering how much they value free thinking and independence, they also are likely to have absolutely no fears when it comes to dining alone. Fortunately, there are many different hot, brothy, and heart-warming styles of ramen on the menu to choose from. Aquariuses are still air signs, after all. So not only can these change-lovers order something different every time they go — whether it be at Ichiran or another ramen cafe — they also won't have to subject themselves to any sort of small talk or awkward conversation while they're eating.
Pisces
Represented by the fishes, it's probably not difficult to guess what classic comfort food the Pisces might be. From the thick-cut french fries to the crispy, fried batter — there's really no question that, if these signs were any classic comfort food, they'd be fish and chips. Arguably the most iconic dish to come out of the UK — contended only by the English breakfast, of course — this comfort food shares one important thing with Pisces, besides including fish. That being, when you're in search of the best fish and chip restaurants, look in the direction of the ocean. In both cases, the closer you are to it — the better.
It's really not hard to put together. Fish come from the sea; therefore, the closer a fish and chip restaurant is to it, the fresher the fish is. While that does leave the chips, or as they're known in the U.S., the fries, up for debate, it's sort of the same concept when you're speaking about Pisces, too. Being the last sign of the zodiac, it's believed that Pisces inherit all of the life lessons and wisdom of the signs that come before them. As a result, they tend to be incredibly compassionate, intuitive, and imaginative — so much so that they can have trouble staying in the present moment.
Being daydreamers, the ocean is symbolic for Pisces because it's a world within a world. For that reason, the ocean can be extremely grounding for these signs.