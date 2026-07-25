These 11 Self-Checkout Habits Make Grocery Employees Roll Their Eyes

It seems everything is streamlined for efficiency, which has cut out the pleasantries that used to be a mandatory part of grocery shopping. One of the major perks we miss out on when choosing self-checkout is real-time instructions. These machines are covered in instructions and wording, so it's easy to miss a prompt. Many machines are card-only, and many will prompt you to click the screen to acknowledge your understanding of this even before scanning items, while others don't.

Grocery store employees prefer that customers recognize that they need to use a card before scanning items. That way, the staff don't have to cancel the order once you reach the payment stage then send you to a human cashier. And let's be honest: You don't want to go through that process twice, either.

One employee explained on Reddit their frustration with SCO. "Sometimes the people who use cash go on one with the sign that says '[No cash or cashback card only]' they of course yell at me," they said. Another SCO attendant on Reddit said, "I've had 3 people this morning use a no cash check out, the one that says 'no cash' on the screen, and get to the end of the transaction before realizing it doesn't take cash." If you accidentally make this mistake, be sure to treat the employee handling your kiosk with respect because it's not their fault you didn't read the instructions first.