9 Unwritten Rules To Know Before Using Self-Checkout

It's true that not everybody likes self-checkout stations at grocery stores (including Publix), and it's also true that some stores have better self-checkouts than others. But overall, using self-checkout at your local grocery store is a great way to get in, get what you need, and get out faster than you might otherwise be able to. Yes, you have to scan in your own items — which, admittedly, not everyone likes to do — but you probably won't have to wait in line as long, and you're not required to make any small talk with the cashier. (Whether this is good for society or not is up for debate, but we digress.)

But before you use a self-checkout lane, there are some rules you need to know. You're not likely to find these rules written anywhere at your local grocery store, but following them will ensure that you have a smoother, easier self-checkout experience ... and don't get in anyone's way in the process. Let's take a closer look at the unwritten self-checkout rules you should be keeping in mind the next time you're at the grocery store.