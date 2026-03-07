Costco Vs Sam's Club Self-Checkout: Which Chain Provides A Better Experience?

It's the age-old debate: Is Costco or Sam's Club better? It's not as clear-cut as many would think. For instance, Costco beats out Sam's Club with its food court, but Sam's Club's has better prices on some items. When it comes to self-checkout experiences, though, one warehouse club comes out on top. You may think Costco's got this one in the bag, but it's actually Sam's Club who provides a more seamless customer experience. It's just one of many things Sam's Club does better than Costco. Unlike Costco, you don't need to place items on a scale and you can use the handheld scanner.

Additionally, Sam's Club's Scan & Go option is about as convenient as it gets and a far cry from Costco's nightmare of a checkout area. With Sam's Club, you essentially scan the items with your phone through the app as you shop and pay with your linked credit card when you're done. You're not only able to keep tabs on your total, but you also avoid waiting in lines at the end. Best of all (at least for us), you can place an order at the café and easily scoop up a slice and hot dog as you exit. Then, use the app to pay for gas. If Costco had this, it'd be game, set, match.