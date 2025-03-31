Costco's Checkout Policies Can Be A Nightmare For Married Couples

If you've ever made the mistake of going to Costco on an insanely busy weekend, then you know how chaotic it can be. That's why it's good to bring someone with you on those crazy shopping days. Luckily, there are two membership perks you can utilize to do just that. The first being that every member is allowed to bring up to two adult guests. This means you can make the most of your Costco haul and bring a friend, coworker, or family member. And the second is you and another member of your household can each have a membership card. That means you and your partner or spouse can shop at Costco and enjoy the food court food as much as you like. However, this perk does come with a major caveat. You can only make purchases if the name on the membership card also matches the name on the form of payment you plan on using.

This policy is easy to follow when you bring a guest that doesn't have a Costco membership. However, this truly complicates the checkout process for married couples who share the same bank account. With shared accounts, only one name appears on the bank card. And if your name isn't the one present on the card, a cashier will most likely ask you for another form of payment. The same thing will happen if you go to the self checkout line, your payment will be declined and you'll be asked to try the payment method again. Not only is this embarrassing, but it's completely unfair since plenty of married couples share an account. In fact, a recent Bankrate survey found that 44% of Baby Boomers (ages 60 to 78), 36% of Gen Xers (ages 44 to 59), and 33% of millennials (ages 28 to 43) have combined their finances with their spouse.