7 Myths About Self-Checkout Shoppers Keep Believing

You're at the grocery store, and it's time to check out. At many grocery stores — with notable exceptions like Trader Joe's (which some customers find annoying) — you'll have two options: go through the traditional checkout line or opt for self-checkout. There are pros and cons to both choices, but if you don't have many items (or you'd just rather not have a conversation with someone), going through the self-checkout line may be your best bet. Sometimes, this can seem like the quicker option, and some people love self-checkout for its convenience and ease of use. And since you don't have to wait for a cashier to become available, you might not have to stand in line for quite as long as you otherwise might.

Whether you use self-checkout often or not, there are some prevalent myths about it that you might believe. Learning the truth behind these myths might just change the way you use self-checkout in the future, or may make you question why you ever used it in the first place. Either way, it pays to have a bit more clarity when you're checking out at the grocery store.