Ditch The Expensive Nespresso Machine With These 4 Cheaper Alternatives (None Of Them Are Keurig)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nespresso and Keurig are the most dominant names in the world of home-brewed coffee. Nespresso pioneered the world of coffee capsules, while Keurig is almost synonymous with single-serve coffee. Both brands have contributed to the convenience of brewing our morning java with nothing but the press of a button — so why would you need an alternative?

To start with, Nespresso's coffee makers are very expensive; the Original line averages around $350, while Vertuo machines will cost you about $200, with the cheapest model retailing for $130. Keurig, in contrast, does have more affordable prices for its single-serve appliances, but the customer satisfaction isn't terribly high. In fact, according to Reddit, Keurig is a brand you should avoid at all costs.

We scoured the internet to find affordable alternatives that come well-recommended. The opinion of other customers is usually the best way to gauge whether a gadget is worth buying, so we picked four coffee machines with a high rating and many positive reviews on Amazon and at Walmart. And they're all under $100, significantly beating Nespresso on the price. Though it's worth noting that these are all compatible with K-Cup coffee pods and can brew with ground coffee, but they won't work with Nespresso capsules.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.