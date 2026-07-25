Ditch The Expensive Nespresso Machine With These 4 Cheaper Alternatives (None Of Them Are Keurig)
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Nespresso and Keurig are the most dominant names in the world of home-brewed coffee. Nespresso pioneered the world of coffee capsules, while Keurig is almost synonymous with single-serve coffee. Both brands have contributed to the convenience of brewing our morning java with nothing but the press of a button — so why would you need an alternative?
To start with, Nespresso's coffee makers are very expensive; the Original line averages around $350, while Vertuo machines will cost you about $200, with the cheapest model retailing for $130. Keurig, in contrast, does have more affordable prices for its single-serve appliances, but the customer satisfaction isn't terribly high. In fact, according to Reddit, Keurig is a brand you should avoid at all costs.
We scoured the internet to find affordable alternatives that come well-recommended. The opinion of other customers is usually the best way to gauge whether a gadget is worth buying, so we picked four coffee machines with a high rating and many positive reviews on Amazon and at Walmart. And they're all under $100, significantly beating Nespresso on the price. Though it's worth noting that these are all compatible with K-Cup coffee pods and can brew with ground coffee, but they won't work with Nespresso capsules.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Kuhitley 2-in-1 Single Serve Coffee Maker
This tiny coffee maker has the lowest price on this list, costing just $40. Despite the affordability, it's versatile enough to make a good cup of Joe from K-Cup pods or ground coffee, and you can also use it to make hot tea. Customers report that the inner part that holds the capsules is fully removable and easy to wash, so switching between beverages is not a problem.
At 11.4 inches tall and 4.9 inches wide, the size of this Kuhitley coffee maker is compact and travel-friendly, so you can actually take it along on vacation if you really want to. People are also impressed with the machine's simplicity and say it doesn't have any complicated, overly techy settings — one touch is enough to get a steaming cup of coffee in two minutes. "I love that it is easy to use without all the bells and whistles," wrote one reviewer on Walmart's website. "Surprisingly, an amazing product, especially for the price. I even think this is better than my Keurig," gushed another. The only downside of this small coffee maker is that the reservoir can only hold enough water for a single cup, so it needs refilling every time.
The Kuhitley 2-in-1 Single Serve Coffee Maker is available at Walmart for $39.99.
Mecity Coffee Maker 3-in-1
You can think of this Mecity coffee maker as Kuhitley's big brother. It's still incredibly simple and straightforward, featuring just four main buttons, but it provides slightly more flexibility for the user. It can brew delicious coffee in three different sizes: six, eight, and ten ounces, and comes with three separate filters to accommodate K-Cups, coffee grounds, and tea leaves. It also has a much larger, 50-ounce water reservoir.
Some coffee makers don't get hot enough, and it shows in the taste. Per customer reviews, that's not an issue with the Mecity. "If you like hot coffee, this is the unit for you. [...] I usually enjoy a splash of creamer in my coffee and even after pouring cold creamer in my cup, the coffee is still quite hot," reads one review on Amazon. People have also praised the speed of the brew, with someone writing, "I timed it this morning, and it was less than 90 seconds from pressing the power button and the small cup button to filling the cup with a good hot cup of Joe!"
But how does this less than $60 coffee maker compare to more famous brands? "It's way better than the big name brand as far as the flavor from pods because it heats up the water better, which gives more flavor," opined a customer. "Surprisingly quiet, too, compared to my Nespresso!" reported another.
Find the Mecity Coffee Maker 3-in-1 on Amazon for $53.99.
Hamilton Beach FlexBrew 5-in-1
Those who can't pick a side in the drip coffee maker vs Keurig debate might just find their soulmate gadget in the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew. Not only can it brew single-serve, hot and cold coffee, but it also comes with a glass carafe that can hold 12 cups of coffee. Despite this multifunctionality, the design is sleek and unobtrusive — the whole coffee maker is just seven inches wide, and the carafe is slightly hidden from view inside a side nook.
In contrast with the other two coffee makers, Hamilton Beach is notably more tech-forward. It has an LED touchscreen that allows for several customized settings that allow you to control the strength of the brew or set up auto brew at a desired time. The latter function can especially come in handy on rushed mornings, as some customers report the coffee maker is slightly slower compared to other brands.
With almost 4,000 five-star ratings on Walmart's website, it's safe to say this coffee maker is immensely popular among its users. "For the cost, the features you get are amazing! I love that I can make either a whole pot or a single cup," reads one online review. Another customer wrote, "I was hesitant to purchase this item, as we usually choose the Keurig brand. Given the cost difference, I opted to try this Hamilton Beach one. It has exceeded all expectations!"
The Hamilton Beach FlexBrew 5-in-1 is currently priced at $87 at Walmart.
Ninja Single Serve Coffee Maker - Combo Machine
The cheapest Nespresso with an integrated milk frother costs $430. The Ninja Combo coffee maker? Just $100. It's definitely one of the Ninja small kitchen appliances you didn't know you needed in your life, especially if you like experimenting with your coffee. The gadget comes with four different brew settings, including a specialty option that's geared at café-style drinks. It also has a very wide range of cup sizes, ranging from 6 to 12 ounces (for K-Cups) all the way up to 24 ounces (for ground coffee). The milk frother is certainly a winning feature too, and it neatly folds away when you don't need it, keeping up with the machine's narrow look.
"Oooh this coffee maker is far superior to anything else on the market in my opinion," shared a customer on Amazon, concluding that "Ninja thought of everything when they designed this one." A reviewer that compared it to Nespresso wrote, "I looked into the Nespresso machine because everyone was recommending it. The price seemed ridiculous and I didn't want to be locked into buying their brand of pods." Of the Ninja, the person said, "It is simple and fuss free, but still has the features I wanted." Some have also pointed out that the Ninja allows for far more versatility than Nespresso. "While I still like the Nespresso, the Ninja is my favorite machine now," admitted one reviewer.
Get your Ninja Single Serve Coffee Maker – Combo Machine on Amazon for $99.95.