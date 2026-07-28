9 Classic Cowboys Staples Many Would Consider Inedible Today

Real talk. Cowboys absolutely had it made. There's no denying the fact that saddling up our trusted horse and setting out into the vast expanses of the Wild West has more than an allure.

It's calling to us like a siren song we would be more than happy to answer, consequences be darned. Riding the dusty plains during the day, sleeping under the stars at night? That's the kind of thing that a person could get used to, but ... there is a bit of a catch. You can't exactly DoorDash some Taco Bell to middle-of-nowhere, what-state-is-this? Grocery stores were few and far between in the heyday of the cowboy, and a restaurant wasn't going to show up until the next big town. While some foods were perfectly lovely — cowboys often carried sourdough starter with them as a trail staple — others would leave something to be desired when it comes to satisfying our 21st-century taste buds.

We're going to talk about those now, and first, a disclaimer. Sure, some of these things might occasionally make their way onto menus and into food festivals these days, but we're fairly certain they'll get a polite, "Thanks, but no thanks," from many. We actually kind of know this because, along with our research into what old-timey cowboys ate, we also found some absolutely incredible writings by settlers from the East who headed West and found themselves on the ol' cowboy diet. Were they occasionally horrified? Yes. Yes, they were.