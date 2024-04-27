2-Ingredient Recipes That Couldn't Be Easier To Make

Settling in and tackling a big cooking project is the perfect way to spend the day. Not every time-consuming recipe needs a ton of ingredients. After all, sourdough bread is essentially just flour, water, and salt; however, the complexity comes in when you consider the time and mastery needed. On the flip side, there are recipes with lengthy ingredient lists but a relatively simple methodology for bringing them all together. So, if you merge both extremes, you land in the middle with a delicious, easy recipe requiring minimal ingredients. How about only two ingredients?

Combining a mere two ingredients can produce a dish that's more than the sum of its parts — like cheddar and apple slices or peanut butter on a graham cracker. The blend of flavors and textures transforms both ingredients into something interesting and satisfying. Beyond simple snacks, there are an abundant number of recipes that quickly come together with just two ingredients. Here are some of our favorites.