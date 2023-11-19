All You Need Is Melted Ice Cream And Flour To Make A Rich Cake

You can really use just about any ice cream flavor for this cake method, so feel free to pull whatever you have in your freezer or go out and buy your favorite flavor.

One of the simplest — and one of the most tasty — ways to go is to use a classic vanilla ice cream and top with sprinkles. You can integrate the sprinkles into the batter, add them on top of the batter, or both. There's also always chocolate ice cream, which you can use to transform into a delicious, rich chocolate cake — to make it extra chocolatey, you can add in chocolate chips. Another great combination is coffee and chocolate, so how about using up that leftover coffee ice cream for the cake and adding in chocolate chips? Or, you could go for strawberry ice cream and top the cake with slices of fresh strawberries. For another fruity option, you can use cherry ice cream to make a delicious cherry cake, then top it with whipped cream and, of course, a cherry on top.

In fact, just about any of these varieties could use a dollop of whipped cream on the top, for some extra creaminess that's a little lighter than frosting. But we won't stop you from adding frosting if you think it's a must-have for any cake — you could whip up a homemade vanilla buttercream frosting or rich chocolate frosting to make the dessert extra decadent.