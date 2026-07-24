10 Chain Restaurants With The Best Lunch Specials Under $15 In 2026

With restaurant prices constantly rising, the luxury of going to a restaurant for a casual lunch has slipped away. There is one saving grace, however, and that is the coveted lunch special. Although it's popular among independently owned restaurants, it's also practiced in quite a few chains as well. No matter where you are in the country, certain chain restaurants can be depended upon for a more affordable lunch option.

We decided to comb through these chain restaurants to try to find the best options — both in price and quality. Ultimately, we came up with a list of chains, all of which have at least 200 locations around the country, that have lunch special options that fall below $15. These restaurants are also known to be of good quality, as confirmed by plenty of positive customer reviews. So if you're hungry for lunch, grab a $20 bill (you must account for tip!) and let's get eating.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.