What You Absolutely Should Order At Chili's If It's Your First Visit, According To Fans
Chili's has a special place in the hearts and tummies of its biggest fans. Specializing in Tex-Mex-inspired fast casual fare, this staple of American dining is well-known for serving burgers, baby back ribs, chicken wings, and much more. If you've never been to a Chili's before and want to make the most of your dining experience, the most frequently recommended order is the Triple Dipper, which allows you to select three appetizers from a variety of different options for an unforgettable trio of flavorful foods, along with complementary dipping sauces.
Looking at the Chili's menu, the choice of Chili's Triple Dipper appetizers can be somewhat overwhelming. The chicken wing offerings alone can make a first-time diner's head spin. With that said, there are plenty of helpful ChiliHeads on Reddit who have chimed in with their order suggestions.
One user says, "Triple Dipper – Big mouth bites, fried mozz, and chicken crispers with a Side Mac and cheese And Dip trio – guacamole, salsa, white queso." Another mentions, "Get the triple dipper appetizer and always get the southwest egg rolls as one of your choices!" One affectionately refers to the popular Chili's appetizer combo as a "triple dippy," continuing, "Sliders, egg rolls and honey chipotle crispers."
ChiliHeads share their favorites
In another Reddit thread, a user asks, "What's in your Triple Dipper order?" to which a chorus of Chili's fans enthusiastically jumped in to share their favorites. Of the Honey Chipotle Crispers, one diner calls them, "perfect for dipping in ranch" while another confirms, "Chilis ranch is one of the best out there." A fan comments, "Southwest egg rolls x3." Others have taken to getting creative with their Triple Dipper orders, even inspiring Chili's-approved hacks.
Though the Triple Dipper seemingly reigns supreme at Chili's, it is by no means the end-all, be-all of first-timer orders. Elsewhere on Reddit, others recommend ordering the chips and salsa too. One user shares, "The chips and salsa are truly underrated." Another mentions, "The salsa is really good. Not too spicy but flavorful." As far as what else to enjoy on the side, a user says, "share chips and salsa with the table and get an El Presidente margarita if you enjoy alcoholic beverages."
Of course, apps aren't everything. Chili's has a number of popular entrees, several of which Tasting Table took great care to rank. Among the top three choices were the Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla and Ultimate Cajun Pasta, with the top spot going to the Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers. You can even preview the crispers in an appetizer-sized portion if you order the Triple Dipper. If you're headed to Chili's for the first time, follow your heart and your taste buds, and you're sure to make a dazzling order.