What You Absolutely Should Order At Chili's If It's Your First Visit, According To Fans

Chili's has a special place in the hearts and tummies of its biggest fans. Specializing in Tex-Mex-inspired fast casual fare, this staple of American dining is well-known for serving burgers, baby back ribs, chicken wings, and much more. If you've never been to a Chili's before and want to make the most of your dining experience, the most frequently recommended order is the Triple Dipper, which allows you to select three appetizers from a variety of different options for an unforgettable trio of flavorful foods, along with complementary dipping sauces.

Looking at the Chili's menu, the choice of Chili's Triple Dipper appetizers can be somewhat overwhelming. The chicken wing offerings alone can make a first-time diner's head spin. With that said, there are plenty of helpful ChiliHeads on Reddit who have chimed in with their order suggestions.

One user says, "Triple Dipper – Big mouth bites, fried mozz, and chicken crispers with a Side Mac and cheese And Dip trio – guacamole, salsa, white queso." Another mentions, "Get the triple dipper appetizer and always get the southwest egg rolls as one of your choices!" One affectionately refers to the popular Chili's appetizer combo as a "triple dippy," continuing, "Sliders, egg rolls and honey chipotle crispers."