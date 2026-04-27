9 Chain Restaurants With Huge Portions And Quality To Match In 2026
Amidst rising grocery and gas costs over the past few years, most budget-conscious consumers in the United States are now reducing their visits to restaurants in 2026, per McKinsey and Company. Low food quality and tiny servings are the two major complaints among those frustrated customers, followed by disappointing promotional and loyalty "offers." In these uncertain times, choosing to dine out means prioritizing value without settling for a mediocre experience. Paying top dollar at a high-end spot for microscopic amounts doesn't sound too appealing, either. Now, more than ever, diners are on the lookout for hearty meals as well as high food and service quality to justify their spending.
Accordingly, many have been actively seeking establishments that provide the full package, preferably with a wide choice of attractive deals. And it so happens that some of the most enduring chains are still offering a hospitable vibe, well-balanced flavors, and, above all, filling dishes, desserts, and drinks. So, let's round up some beloved, multi-state restaurants still offering both quantity and quality in 2026.
1. Moxies
Many enduring chains, such as Moxies, have been around since the 1980, and for good reason. Founded in 1986, this premium-casual concept has 58 locations across eight Canadian provinces as well as Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, and Arizona. It's constantly expanding and renovating its venues, impressing diners to this day with its energetic vibe, friendly, knowledgeable, and attentive waiters and bartenders, and consistent food and service quality. Plus, this versatile hotspot is equally suitable for brunch, birthdays, family outings, and casual business events. It offers good value, a variety of flavorful, freshly-prepared dishes, and well-balanced cocktails.
Who wouldn't appreciate free fries with their burgers, tacos, braised beef ribs, or chicken tenders? Who would turn down comped appetizers, shots, or desserts on special occasions, or decadent desserts like the aptly named "mile-high" mocha pie?
Each item is conveniently labeled "new," "signature," "gluten-conscious," or "vegetarian." Don't sleep on the cashew chicken lettuce wraps, maple-glazed Brussels sprouts with pancetta bacon, white-chocolate brownies, or espresso martinis. For their part, customers have shared rave reviews and mouthwatering snaps of their orders, including the substantial poutine fries, as well as the miso and pork belly ramen bowls, loaded with fresh toppings.
2. Fazoli's
Founded in 1988, Fazoli's is an Italian-inspired chain that's more affordable than Olive Garden. It offers a selection of satisfying and comforting lunch specials, or you could simply take your pick of beloved classics from the regular menu, which include spaghetti with meatballs, baked ziti with sausage, and chicken and bacon ranch salad, as well as scrumptious vegetarian and gluten-friendly options.
Across its over 190 locations in 27 U.S. states, these family-friendly restaurants have also been lauded for their relaxed vibe, prompt service, and spotless dining rooms, not to mention the generally welcoming, courteous, and attentive staff. If there's one thing that keeps diners coming back to Fazoli's, though, it's the unlimited garlic breadsticks that come with each entrée, as well as generously-filled bites like the Italian sub sandwich. Plus, those freshly-prepared pasta meal deals are no less tempting for their excellent value, as they can easily feed a family of four for less than $30 and a party of eight for less than $50.
3. Chili's Grill and Bar
Almost every foodie is familiar with Chili's. This thriving brand operates around the world, and its growth and remodeling plans extend through 2028. Sales have increased in recent years, driven in part by improvements on items like margaritas, fajitas, and burgers. Other outlets attribute Chili's success to its Texas-inspired hospitality and Gen-Z's engagement on social media.
At this restaurant, generosity starts with the chips and salsa offered with every meal and could end with a free birthday dessert (a molten chocolate cake topped with vanilla ice cream). In between, expect satisfying servings, be it the BBQ combo (classics like baby back ribs and jalapeño-cheddar smoked sausage served with fries and mac and cheese) or the surf-and-turf ribeye (which includes a dozen garlic shrimp and mashed potatoes). Even salads like the Santa Fe, which features grilled chicken and house-made guacamole, could count as a meal. Fortune, for one, notes that Chili's Big Smasher burger boasts twice as much beef as McDonald's Big Mac. It also highlights the brand's focus on value with the 3 For Me meal, which features a starter, a main dish like sirloin with broccoli and loaded mashed potatoes, and a beverage.
Additionally, Chili's is praised for its dedicated staff, generally attentive and accommodating — even during peak hours. It remains a safe bet for a hearty meal while catching the latest sports games among family, friends, or colleagues.
4. Maggiano's Little Italy
If you're on the hunt for massive plates of soul-warming, Italian-American classics that actually taste homemade, then you might want to consider Maggiano's, Chili's sister brand. Founded in 1991, it operates 48 locations in the U.S. and is generally lauded for its relaxed atmosphere, reasonable prices, and fresh ingredients. You'll be offered appetizers like crab cakes loaded with authentic meat, pastas like vodka rigatoni with gluten-free substitutions, sides large enough to share, and, of course, a complimentary dessert during celebrations.
On March 18, 2026, PS Newswire reported that, besides unlimited refills on select drinks, Maggiano's has increased its pasta portions by 20% as well as its proteins, not to mention expanding the ever-popular family-style menu with 15 more items. For instance, the larger fettuccine Alfredo includes two whole Parmesan chicken breasts. Moreover, for a small fee, you can now double your takeout orders.
5. Texas Roadhouse
Established in Indiana in 1993, Texas Roadhouse holds the title of the largest casual-dining chain in the U.S., and it's still expanding its reach. Many factors contribute to this restaurant's enduring popularity, such as its ample selection of house-cut USDA Choice steaks, as well as the melt-in-your-mouth, award-winning ribs. Some customers simply return for the freshly prepared bread rolls, and others enjoy signature items such as the diverse margarita menu or the honey-cinnamon butter.
At this lively restaurant, you'll also find some of the biggest high-value plates, such as the "Texas-size" combos, which pair two proteins like BBQ chicken and sirloin steak with two sides. Or, you can opt for substantial steak entrées like the 23-ounce porterhouse T-bone and the 20-ounce bone-in ribeye.
To counter elevated costs, Texas Roadhouse is forced to implement a 1.9% menu price increase in 2026, per Restaurant Business. Nevertheless, it had done so without compromising its good reputation for large servings and consistent food and service quality.
6. The Cheesecake Factory
With 215 locations across the U.S. and 35 international branches, The Cheesecake Factory boasts an enduring global presence. It's hard not to be impressed (and a tad overwhelmed) with its incredibly diverse menu of some 250 items. Some the heartiest dishes you can enjoy there include the chicken Parmesan pizza, the Louisiana chicken pasta, and the meatloaf served with corn and mashed potatoes. To appeal to a wider customer base, 18 appetizers, bowls, entrées, and drinks were introduced in spring 2026. You can now opt for the Asian tenderloin bowl, loaded with garlic noodles and broccoli; the spicy jambalaya arancini; or the plate of two BBQ pork belly buns.
Be it through its massive shareable dishes and desserts, or its obliging, friendly, and attentive waitstaff, The Cheesecake Factory has built a reputation for consistent quality and value. Plus, don't sleep on those happy hour deals, which cover specialty cocktails, as well as flavorful, filling appetizers like chicken and black bean egg rolls.
7. LongHorn Steakhouse
LongHorn Steakhouse was founded in Atlanta in 1981 and currently boasts 629 locations across the U.S. This casual, rustic-style chain has maintained its high standards for decades, delivering quality steaks at affordable prices, fresh ingredients, and balanced flavors, under the watchful eye of a polite, focused, and friendly personnel. In fact, in a report published by FSR Magazine in March 2026, the brand was particularly lauded for its consistency, especially as diners have become increasingly selective about where to spend their hard-earned penny.
LongHorn Steakhouse's incredibly diverse menu features many items that will likely leave you feeling full and satisfied, especially under "chicken seafood" and "steaks and combos." You might want to consider the Parmesan-crusted chicken paired with baby back ribs, the porterhouse steak, and the sirloin (or salmon) paired with grilled shrimp over a bed of rice. For a sweet finish, the house's rich chocolate and ice-cream "stampede" is a fantastic option.
8. BJ's Restaurants and Brewhouse
Founded in 1978 in California, BJ's Restaurants and Brewhouse is a family-friendly chain with exceptional, timely service and a festive atmosphere on personal occasions and holidays. It's renowned nationwide for its signature deep-dish pizzas and "Pizookie" dessert, a warm cookie topped with ice cream. You'll also find a selection of award-winning craft beers and ales.
Thanks to generous deals, such as three-course weekend specials and loaded burgers with beer and unlimited fries, it's safe to assume that customers are getting more bang for their buck and will keep returning. This means that you can feast on a double bone-in pork chop with a soup, a salad, and the iconic cookie for a reasonable fee.
In fact, Market Beat reported in January 2026 that the restaurant had been enjoying five commendable quarters in a row, hailing the Pizookie meal offer as a favorite among youngsters and late-night walk-ins. Available on weekdays, this particular deal is highly affordable and will get you that freshly baked treat for free along with your choice of eight select entrées.
9. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
Walk-On's was established by basketball professionals in 2003 and has now expanded across 12 states. This friendly, energetic sports bar embodies true Southern hospitality and promotes community spirit. You're in for a vibrant setting where the service is alert and efficient, the portions are ample and bursting with flavor, and the walls are dominated by T.V. screens.
This restaurant's tantalizing, extensive menu features Louisiana-inspired dishes prepared from scratch, fresh seafood specialties, tacos, wraps, craft beers, and cocktails. It especially prides itself on its hand-rolled burger patties and hand-battered shrimp, crawfish, tenderloin, and mozzarella sticks. For their part, satisfied customers have left stellar reviews about the pepper jack boudin balls, fried shrimp tacos (served with waffles fries), and delectably creamy crawfish linguine (topped with jumbo shrimp). For the ultimate comfort meal, you can opt for the ribeye sliders (a two-piece serving) and finish with the Krispy Kreme doughnut bread pudding.