9 Chain Restaurants With Huge Portions And Quality To Match In 2026

Amidst rising grocery and gas costs over the past few years, most budget-conscious consumers in the United States are now reducing their visits to restaurants in 2026, per McKinsey and Company. Low food quality and tiny servings are the two major complaints among those frustrated customers, followed by disappointing promotional and loyalty "offers." In these uncertain times, choosing to dine out means prioritizing value without settling for a mediocre experience. Paying top dollar at a high-end spot for microscopic amounts doesn't sound too appealing, either. Now, more than ever, diners are on the lookout for hearty meals as well as high food and service quality to justify their spending.

Accordingly, many have been actively seeking establishments that provide the full package, preferably with a wide choice of attractive deals. And it so happens that some of the most enduring chains are still offering a hospitable vibe, well-balanced flavors, and, above all, filling dishes, desserts, and drinks. So, let's round up some beloved, multi-state restaurants still offering both quantity and quality in 2026.