5 Menu Items To Order And 4 To Avoid At Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!
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Celebrity-owned restaurants often receive polarizing reviews. Some customers deem them sub-par and ridiculously expensive, while others are just glad to enjoy items personally handpicked (or created) by their favorite personalities. The more branches a brand operates, the more accessible it is to the general public, especially in locations like shopping malls and amusement parks. Naturally, these establishments are bound to attract a larger crowd when they're led by Food Network stars and/or award-winning chefs. Guy Fieri, the enthusiastic, spiky-haired host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and "Tournament of Champions," is behind many restaurants and brands, such as Guy's Burger Joint, El Burro Borracho, Downtown Flavortown, and Chicken Guy! It's the latter franchise we'll be assessing here, based on its appetizing, bland, or off-putting menu items. We also took into consideration reviews from various platforms and food critics. You can read more about our methodology at the end of this article.
Co-founded by Fieri and renowned restaurateur Robert Earl, Chicken Guy! was launched in 2018 at Disney Springs, Orlando. It has since expanded to 19 locations across several states, including Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and NYC. The offerings vary slightly per branch and season, but the website promises "big-time flavor, saucy personality, and chicken done right." Has this brand truly delivered on its motto lately? Generally, diners seem to appreciate the overall welcoming vibe and clean space, but they definitely hype up some foods, sauces, and drinks more than others. Let's find out which menu items are worth your precious time and dime at Chicken Guy!
Order: Buffalo Mac 'N' Cheese sandwich
At Chicken Guy!, the foundation of all "Big Bite Sandwiches" is your choice of two fried or grilled chicken tenders. Some of these items are packed with so many other ingredients that they could be considered whole meals. Case in point: the Buffalo Mac 'N' Cheese. This menu item features smoked, thick-cut bacon, some decadent mac and cheese, and two of Guy Fieri's signature sauces: SMC (short for Super Melty Cheese) and Garlic Parmesan. Other than the Parmesan, the latter sauce combines mayonnaise, roasted garlic, parsley, and black pepper.
Thanks to its attractive size, buttery bun, and incredible blend of soft, creamy, and crispy textures, this crave-worthy sandwich is a direct ticket to Flavortown.x It's a favorite among many customers at different locations, having earned a top spot for being an incredibly delectable (and yet not too heavy) comfort food. Some of the clients who have tried the decadent Buffalo Mac 'N' Cheese sandwich have been so impressed that they shared that no other order at this restaurant could even compare.
Avoid: The O.G. sandwich
The Original at Chicken Guy! consists of two grilled or fried chicken tenders with some pickles and the house's Special Sauce. The latter is whipped up from mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and pickle juice, as well as some spices and seasonings. Though this sandwich is supposed to be a lighter and simpler alternative to the more elaborate options, it was deemed a tad too "basic" and "bland" by TikToker Kat Ensign. As for the New York Post's Steve Cuozzo, he didn't hold back, comparing his O.G. to "a warm brick" and reporting that he could barely slice through it. "Though the manager swore every piece was 'made fresh,' it was as tough as if it had been cooked hours earlier and reheated after cooling its heels for a spell," he added.
This somewhat uninspiring item is one of the least popular choices across multiple branches, with many customers complaining that their order lacked both zest and juiciness. They also point out that it doesn't look as large or appetizing as its menu picture. One reviewer reported on Google that they had to send their sandwich back because it had been served at room temperature, while another described theirs as "overcooked, cold, and hard." The general consensus on Yelp is just as discouraging, with some diners arguing that the tenders are probably of the pre-packaged, frozen variety, unlike what is advertised. In short, Guy Fieri's fans have higher expectations from the "Mayor of Flavortown," even for basic items.
Order: Banana Pudding shake
A crowd-pleasing staple, classic banana pudding typically blends creamy custard, fresh banana slices, and cookies. Chicken Guy! has turned this comforting dessert into a rich, decadent shake that combines vanilla soft serve with vanilla wafer cookies. While it's pricier than your standard shake, diners agree it's worth every penny. Topped with fresh whipped cream and drizzled with caramel sauce, it's no wonder this amazingly delicious and satisfying treat is frequently ordered (and reordered), as per multiple reviews on different platforms.
A customer commented on Google that their drink was clearly prepared with love and tasted exactly like one would expect from a typical banana pudding dessert. Another satisfied visitor described it on Yelp as "creamy, nostalgic, and not overly artificial ... Super rich and totally worth the indulgence." As for Erin McDowell of Business Insider, she relished every drop of her mind-blowingly flavorful shake — the ultimate finish to her savory Chicken Guy! meal.
Avoid: Fried Pickle Chips
A widely popular food in states like Georgia, Arkansas, and Mississippi, breaded pickle chips can be found at many restaurants across the U.S. They're not particularly difficult to prepare, and we have some breading tips for the crispiest fried pickles ever. Nevertheless, it seems that Chicken Guy! hasn't received the memo. Served with a buttermilk ranch sauce, the menu's Fried Pickle Chips have been described as excessively (practically tooth-breaking) hard-fried or even burned in some instances.
A customer compared their order to cardboard. Another Facebook user realized the pickles hadn't actually been drained properly before frying; they even joked that they "had more grease than a lobbyist with a politician." Several reviewers on Yelp thought the breading not only leaked grease but also looked suspicious, while a Redditor felt utterly disappointed by the noticeable lack of flavor. As if that wasn't enough, a dissatisfied visitor left a review on Google alleging that an older, stale batch had likely been mixed into their order.
Order: Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ sandwich
This widely popular sandwich features pepper jack cheese, coleslaw, pickles, and BBQ kettle chips. It's also enhanced with Guy Fieri's Flavortown Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce and Special Sauce. As if this item wasn't a decadent enough meal on its own, the house recommends pairing it with the Triple Double Mint milkshake. This crowd-pleasing shake combines mint-chocolate soft serve, crushed Oreo cookies, chocolate mints, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream.
"Respect the Chain" host Sam Goldberg said all the sandwich flavors somehow didn't overshadow the chicken tenders — quite the achievement, in his opinion. Tampa photojournalist Chip Wiener appreciated the "sweet zing" of the Brown Sugar BBQ sauce as well as the "delightful crunch" of the chips and freshly prepared slaw. Returning customers have left equally enthusiastic reviews on Google. They've given this item five stars, not just for the explosion of flavors, but also for its fresh ingredients, appealing presentation, and massive size. In a word, Chicken Guy!'s Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ sandwich is the exact kind of offering Fieri would devour and then wholeheartedly recommend on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
Avoid: Tenders
As previously mentioned, classic chicken tenders are the main protein in every sandwich at Chicken Guy! You can, however, order them on their own as an appetizer, or combine them with fries alongside a refreshing beverage as a full meal. Whether regular or spicy, these tenders are available in servings of three, four, or five pieces, to be dipped in two signature sauces of your choice. The sauces are gluten-free and include the Honey Mustard, the Sweet 'N' Sour, the Nashville Hot Honey, and the Donkey. If you're curious about that last sauce, it's prepared from mayo, roasted garlic, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon.
Coated with panko crumbs and the house's blend of spices and seasonings, these brined strips aren't very impressive by themselves. Various review platforms are flooded with negative comments complaining about their mediocre quality, excessive saltiness, and overall lack of innovation, even by fast food standards. Some customers have deemed this version of an otherwise popular food the absolute worst, appalled by its rubbery texture and downright unpleasant artificial aftertaste. Others swore their chicken tasted just like those generic fish sticks served at high-school cafeterias. Some even suspected it had been fried twice because of its tough texture. So, would you spend money on flavorless, dry, unbearably salty, and hard pieces of chicken that aren't even big enough to share? Even the sauces may not be enough to save this item.
Order: Apple Cinnamon Cereal Shake
Chicken Guy! offers classic shake flavors, such as vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, but also more elaborate and saccharine creations like the Apple Cinnamon Cereal. This ultra-rich drink combines vanilla soft serve with General Mills Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Kellogg's Apple Jacks cereals, and a dollop of fresh whipped cream. It's not to be confused with the Apple Pie Crumble, an occasional, limited-time shake featuring cinnamon-sugar apples and oatmeal-cookie crumble and laced with caramel syrup.
Some reviews say the Apple Cinnamon Cereal shake is their favorite. Luke Fortney of Eater New York (who wasn't particularly impressed with the restaurant to begin with) only recommends it for its "generous, well-distributed pieces" of cereal, despite the drink's "sludge-like texture." Customers are significantly more enthusiastic about this incredibly satisfying and innovative drink on social media platforms, calling it the best shake they've ever had. It may very well be "what dreams are made of," as per British digital creator Beth Fugler.
Avoid: Chicken Guy! Fries
Chicken Guy! restaurants typically serve two kinds of fries: regular and the elaborate version, loaded with smoked bacon, chopped chicken, green onions, and the rich Super Melty Cheese sauce. The plain fries, a universally beloved staple that's relatively easy to make, are surprisingly divisive. Not only does this item carry a high price tag at some locations, but it's also been described as mediocre and excessively salted and seasoned. Plus, who would enjoy soggy fries that are practically served at room temperature? "How do you scr** up French fries?" wondered a Google reviewer, blaming a culinary icon like Guy Fieri for his oversight.
One disappointed patron was let down by the small portion size, noting that it was better suited for children. Another one criticized their order's temperature, comparing the overall food quality to high-school cafeterias. Others lamented that the Chicken Guy! fries weren't freshly cut by hand, unlike the ones served at Guy's Burger Joint aboard the Carnival cruise ships. Finally, a Tripadvisor user recommended dipping those plain fries into enough sauce to mask the intensity of the spice blend.
Order: Guy's Chopped Salad
If you're aiming for a lighter (but still scrumptious) option at a Chicken Guy! establishment, then you should probably opt for Guy's Chopped Salad. Served with Italian dressing, this hearty, colorful bowl consists of your choice of fried or grilled chicken tenders, crisp romaine lettuce, coleslaw, chickpeas, pepperoncini peppers, grated cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, tomatoes, and red onions. With so many fresh ingredients, satisfying textures, and well-balanced flavors combined in one dish, it's no wonder this vibrant item remains so popular.
Overall, patrons are impressed with this incredibly refreshing salad, praising its generous serving size and tasty flavor mix. They've equally raved about the crisp veggies, crunchy pieces of chicken, and zesty dressing. Nevertheless, if the latter is a tad too tangy for your taste buds, you can ask to replace it with something else; one reviewer preferred adding Sweet 'N' Sour.
Methodology
How did we determine which menu items to sample and which ones to discard at a Chicken Guy! restaurant? While these are our main documented hits and misses, keep in mind that this is meant to serve as a helpful guide rather than an absolute rule. There's always room for improvement. Plus, every establishment, no matter how fabulous or upscale, is bound to experience off days and attract awfully picky clients. With this in mind, we made sure to cover multiple branches and demographics across various states.
We also considered the general consensus on each appetizer, dish, and shake on platforms like Google, Yelp, Reddit, Instagram, YouTube, Tripadvisor, and Facebook. The final factor that helped tip the scales was a roundup of insights from vloggers and bloggers with a large following, not to mention a selection of first-hand experiences from food critics in reputable publications.