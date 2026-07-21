5 Menu Items To Order And 4 To Avoid At Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!

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Celebrity-owned restaurants often receive polarizing reviews. Some customers deem them sub-par and ridiculously expensive, while others are just glad to enjoy items personally handpicked (or created) by their favorite personalities. The more branches a brand operates, the more accessible it is to the general public, especially in locations like shopping malls and amusement parks. Naturally, these establishments are bound to attract a larger crowd when they're led by Food Network stars and/or award-winning chefs. Guy Fieri, the enthusiastic, spiky-haired host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and "Tournament of Champions," is behind many restaurants and brands, such as Guy's Burger Joint, El Burro Borracho, Downtown Flavortown, and Chicken Guy! It's the latter franchise we'll be assessing here, based on its appetizing, bland, or off-putting menu items. We also took into consideration reviews from various platforms and food critics. You can read more about our methodology at the end of this article.

Co-founded by Fieri and renowned restaurateur Robert Earl, Chicken Guy! was launched in 2018 at Disney Springs, Orlando. It has since expanded to 19 locations across several states, including Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and NYC. The offerings vary slightly per branch and season, but the website promises "big-time flavor, saucy personality, and chicken done right." Has this brand truly delivered on its motto lately? Generally, diners seem to appreciate the overall welcoming vibe and clean space, but they definitely hype up some foods, sauces, and drinks more than others. Let's find out which menu items are worth your precious time and dime at Chicken Guy!