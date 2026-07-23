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Looking for a way to finally use up those loose soy sauce packets that have been floating around your pantry since the last time you ordered Chinese takeout? Look no further than this quick buttered noodles upgrade. Buttered noodles are the darling of picky eaters of all ages, the simplest of comfort foods, a no-frills meal built to satisfy. Recently, soy sauce buttered noodles have gone viral on social media, and it's no mystery why. This one transformative ingredient instantly delivers umami saltiness and depth without any extra prep steps. In classic buttered noodles, the starchy pasta water acts as a binding agent and luscious thickener, creating a glossy, clinging sauce. When the richness and body of the butter meet the palate intrigue of soy sauce, the result is a flavorful upgrade even adults will love. Plus, this meal is ready in minutes for busy weeknights, and ultra-affordable for the end of the pay period.

To make it, simply cook the pasta in salted water as you normally might until it reaches al dente, reserving a splash of the pasta water. Then, stir a generous knob of butter and a few shakes of soy sauce into the still-warm pan, folding together to coat. That's it. Pro tip: Boiling the pasta in less water than normal will yield a thicker, starchier, more concentrated water upon which to build the creamy pan sauce. In such a stripped-down dish, ingredient quality matters even more. Here at Tasting Table, Kikkoman and Lee Kum Kee are our go-to soy sauce brands for their rich depth and complex flavor profiles.