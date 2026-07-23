This Classic Southern Sweet Treat At Buc-Ee's Is Not Worth The Toothache

Buc-ee's is famous for a delectable, savory lineup of barbecue, burritos, tacos, and sandwiches, but desserts are the underrated items you're missing out on. Well, not every Buc-ee's dessert. While Buc-ee's is a Southern-born roadside attraction, the classic Southern sweet treat that isn't worth the toothache is Buc-ee's pecan praline.

We tasted and ranked 20 Buc-ee's desserts according to flavor, texture, and value, and the pecan pralines came in dead last. A true Southern pecan praline is a thing of beauty, made of butter, brown sugar, and cream that's boiled into chewy yet melt-in-your-mouth mounds filled with chopped pecans. The crunch of the pecans and creamy pralines, combined with caramelized sweetness and nuttiness, is a flavor and texture explosion that Southerners are proud to call their own. Unfortunately, Buc-ee's doesn't do Southerners or these pecan pralines proud. Instead of a decadently crunchy yet chewy and creamy texture, these pralines felt like dried-out sugar pucks. They're easy to eat as you drive, as they don't crumble, but they were pure sugar.

The biggest offense, however, was the one-note sweetness that quite literally hurt our teeth after a few bites. Pralines' main ingredient is sugar, but in order for the caramelized notes and richness from the butter to bring complexity to this sweet treat, pralines need a dash of salt. And Buc-ee's left this crucial ingredient out of the formula. We were thus left with a mouthful of sugar that completely overwhelmed any nuttiness from the pecans.