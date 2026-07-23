This Costco Kirkland Pasta Sauce Is A Rao's Lookalike, And It's About $2 Cheaper

Rao's Homemade pasta sauces are beloved for their fresh, clean taste and natural ingredients. Yet they can be pricey, with some varieties ringing up for as much as $10 at grocery stores. Although Costco offers a two-pack of Rao's marinara for between $12 and $14, making each 32-ounce jar around $6 or $7, its own Kirkland Signature marinara is a much better deal; some customers even claim it tastes very similar.

Though many consider Rao's Homemade Marinara the absolute best pasta sauce you can buy at the store, the Kirkland Signature Organic Tuscan Marinara is an affordable dupe. Sold in a three-pack of 24-ounce jars for around $10 to $12, it ends up being $2 or $3 less than buying Rao's — even at Costco. If you regularly use marinara and are always looking for a bargain, this deal is for you. Costco's sauce is made in Italy with just six organic ingredients: Tuscan-grown tomatoes, Toscano PGI extra virgin olive oil, onions, carrots, basil, and sea salt. It doesn't include any added sugar or artificial flavors, either. And that commitment to quality is reflected in its taste, which is why it regularly sells out.

Rao's, which is not organic, is made from similar ingredients, though its recipe doesn't include carrots and instead adds garlic, black pepper, and oregano. Costco's sauce is described as chunkier, although some shoppers say it's a little watery (likely due to the use of fresh, organic tomatoes). The Tuscan tomatoes also add a different flavor profile to the sauce. Italian tomatoes taste better because heirloom varieties have a rich, sweet, tangy taste that allows the sauce's other ingredients to deepen and become more complex.