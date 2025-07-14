This Is The Absolute Best Pasta Sauce Brand You Can Buy At The Store

Eating pasta without sauce is like eating a peanut and jelly sandwich without the peanut butter. It's practically a criminal offense punishable by a lackluster meal. Hence, there are so many different types of pasta sauce available to smother your pasta with. However, of all those sauces, only one has a special place in most Americans' hearts: marinara sauce. In fact, it was the most purchased pasta sauce in America in 2024, according to recent Instacart data. It pairs beautifully with all types of pasta, is flavorful, and can easily be found at any grocery store. Yet, not all pasta sauce brands are created equally. Unfortunately, there are several notable brands that offer bland marinara sauce that needs to be enhanced in creative ways. Luckily, there are plenty of brands that sell delicious jarred sauces that taste homemade. If you're looking for the best of the best, give Rao's Homemade marinara sauce a try.

Rao's marinara is so good that it was ranked the best pasta sauce brand by the Tasting Table staff. Visually, it has a rich, red color that's alluring and immediately triggers feelings of comfort, especially if you grew up eating red sauce. Compared to other sauces that can be watery or overtly thick, Rao's sauce is texturally perfect. Instead of sliding off your noodles, this sauce will engulf your pasta in the warmest embrace and never let go. So, there will be no puddle of unclaimed watery sauce in your bowl. Plus, it isn't too acidic like its counterparts. We honestly love this sauce so much that our team ranked it the second-best Rao's Homemade jarred pasta sauce.