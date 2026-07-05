What Makes Italian Tomatoes Taste So Much Better

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Although tomatoes are seemingly omnipresent in Italian food, they didn't get their start in Italy, nor even on the European continent. Tomatoes are native to the Andes mountain range in South America. They then made their way north toward Mexico, where the seeds were brought back to Spain and introduced to Europe in the 1500s. At the time, Sicily and Naples were ruled by Spain, and tomatoes began appearing in texts from the mid-16th century. Fast forward five centuries, and it's difficult to imagine Italian cuisine without them, especially since some of the best are grown on Italian soil. Tasting Table spoke with Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant, and host of "Live! From Jasper's Kitchen," about why Italian tomatoes, especially canned, are so delicious.

"Some knowledgeable food experts claim there are over 500 different Italian tomatoes in the 20 regions of Italy, and some are protected by a PGI status," Chef Mirabile told Tasting Table. PGI stands for Protected Geographical Indication, and although it's not as weighty a certification as the DOP label on canned tomatoes, it does require that at least one stage of production occur in a specific area. "Italy grows more than 6,000,000 tons [of tomatoes] each year and, just as Italy has hundreds of pasta shapes," he said, "[it] also has hundreds of tomato varieties, each region claiming theirs is the finest." Of course, every chef has their own tomato preference, and whether they come canned or fresh, some varieties are better suited to certain recipes than others.