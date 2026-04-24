San Marzanos Aren't The Only Italian Tomatoes Worth Using, According To A Chef

Chances are, when making Italian food, you — and practically everyone's grandmother — are reaching for San Marzano tomatoes. According to Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., the owner and chef at Jasper's Restaurant and host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen, it's about time we start utilizing other Italian tomatoes in our kitchens. "Everybody talks about San Marzano tomatoes, and of course we love those tomatoes, but there can't be that many actual San Marzano tomatoes grown in some arena to feed the world and all the commercial ones you see in the jars and cans around the countries," Chef Mirabile explains.

And the chef isn't wrong. The San Marzano label has become one of the most widely counterfeited food certifications in the United States. In fact, it's very likely that the can of San Marzano tomatoes in your pantry is fake.

So, instead of always reaching for San Marzano tomatoes or one of the fake cans, Chef Mirabile recommends two of his favorite varieties to try instead. He states, "I love Dattarini, they are much less acidic and very sweet and go great and seafood sauces. I also use Ciliegino, a beautiful Sicilian cherry tomato that's very sweet and cooked very quickly."