This 'Rule Of 7' Keeps Butcher Block Countertops In Tip-Top Shape

Wooden countertops look great and are generally a cheaper alternative to many stone options, but as anyone who has opted for butcher block counters can tell you, they can require more maintenance than you may expect. To ensure longevity, butcher block requires proper care and upkeep that may feel tedious, but there's a maintenance schedule to help set a solid foundation for your new counters. It's called the Rule of 7, and it refers to how often you oil your butcher block countertops upon initial installation.

The concept is straightforward, although it does require some planning. Once installed and sealed, you should oil your butcher block once a day for seven days, once a week for seven months, and finally, once a month for seven months. After that, your surface should be well-protected and only require occasional oil applications once or twice a year, or whenever it appears dry.

It's also important to use food-safe oil designed to protect butcher block counters rather than cutting board oil, which is generally thinner and more fluid than butcher block-specific oil. Mineral oil that's marked food-safe and durable is best, and should be applied by starting with a clean, dry surface. Using a soft cloth or brush, coat the counter in a thin, even layer, allowing it to soak in fully for a deep conditioning. Leave the oil for a few hours or overnight if needed before wiping away any excess with a clean cloth.