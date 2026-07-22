This 'Rule Of 7' Keeps Butcher Block Countertops In Tip-Top Shape
Wooden countertops look great and are generally a cheaper alternative to many stone options, but as anyone who has opted for butcher block counters can tell you, they can require more maintenance than you may expect. To ensure longevity, butcher block requires proper care and upkeep that may feel tedious, but there's a maintenance schedule to help set a solid foundation for your new counters. It's called the Rule of 7, and it refers to how often you oil your butcher block countertops upon initial installation.
The concept is straightforward, although it does require some planning. Once installed and sealed, you should oil your butcher block once a day for seven days, once a week for seven months, and finally, once a month for seven months. After that, your surface should be well-protected and only require occasional oil applications once or twice a year, or whenever it appears dry.
It's also important to use food-safe oil designed to protect butcher block counters rather than cutting board oil, which is generally thinner and more fluid than butcher block-specific oil. Mineral oil that's marked food-safe and durable is best, and should be applied by starting with a clean, dry surface. Using a soft cloth or brush, coat the counter in a thin, even layer, allowing it to soak in fully for a deep conditioning. Leave the oil for a few hours or overnight if needed before wiping away any excess with a clean cloth.
Other ways to care for and maintain your butcher block countertops
Proper care and maintenance of your wooden countertops is important for a few reasons. Oiling not only protects the surface from staining, but it also ensures food safety and extends the overall lifespan of your counters by preventing warping, drying, and cracking. When well-maintained, butcher block counters have a lifespan of around 20 years, but without proper oiling, warping and eventual cracking can happen fairly quickly depending on your kitchen's moisture levels and how often your counters are exposed to spills.
As you work to maintain your butcher block countertops, it's important not to use abrasive cleaners such as bleach or ammonia, because these can damage the wood finish and making your butcher block appear dull. You should also be sure to wipe up swill immediately, and yes, you still need to use a cutting board with your butcher block — you should never drag a knife or other cutlery directly over the surface.
Most importantly, once your counters are set, sealed, and primed for regular maintenance, enjoy them. Butcher block countertops bring a level of warmth and coziness that stands apart from stone counters, so definitely show them off. Keep your new counters decluttered, or adorn your butcher block with beautiful, inviting vignettes and displays that make your kitchen feel inviting and complete.