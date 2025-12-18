Here's What Fans Really Think About Buying Butcher Block Countertops At Home Depot

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're planning a kitchen remodel (or kitting out a new one), choosing the countertop is probably the most crucial choice you'll make. If you're leaning towards wood, the butcher blocks at Home Depot come very highly recommended, with a high percentage of five-star reviews and very few negative ones. From "absolutely stunning" to "gorgeous" and "amazing," the compliments are flowing thick and fast for these natural beauties.

What began in the late 1900s as a near-indestructible surface for blacksmiths and butchers, these blocks have become popular choices for home kitchens, thanks in no small part to Julia Child, whose 38-inch maple wood countertop captured hearts across America. Home Depot's website lists countertops made from six types of wood: birch, walnut, maple, hevea, saman, and acacia. The Birch Wood Butcher Block, approximately four feet in length, is perfect for standard countertops, and its light colors and largely uniform grain will give your kitchen an airy, modern look. More than 3000 customers have given it a 5-Star rating, a solid indication of both its popularity and quality. A happy shopper, Frederic, gives three simple reasons for this: "Excellent quality, good price, efficient delivery." Another buyer, Kelly, is so happy with this purchase that she's ready to do it all over again: "We used these countertops in our last home, and loved them! Can't wait to remodel our new home with the same!"

The Saman Wood Butcher Block, eight feet in length with a nice, wavy grain and a live edge, really catches the eye. "These island countertops are absolutely stunning!" gushes Kathy, recommending the "They are hands-down, the star of the show in my newly remodeled kitchen. We conditioned them with beeswax and mineral oil. The color of the grain is stunning."