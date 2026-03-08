For Less Cluttered Kitchen Counters, Try The 5/7 Rule

Kitchen clutter is bad in every sense of the word. For one, clutter takes up valuable workspace, meaning you have to quite literally tiptoe around cumbersome appliances and utensils scattered all over your space. It can also be distressing to walk into your kitchen only to realize you're going to spend more time organizing and decluttering than you are actually cooking.

The most logical solution? Tuck that junk away — whether it's in the pantry, drawers, or closet. But if you have to keep pulling items out of your pantry when you want to use them, well, that can create a lot of work. The easy way to decide whether something is worth taking up space on your counter is to abide by the 5/7 rule.

The basic premise is that something deserves a spot on your counter if you use it five out of the seven days of the week. So your espresso or coffee maker may be marked safe, but the KitchenAid that you pull out once in a blue moon may not be. If you use a blender every day to make your favorite smoothie recipe, feel free to leave it out. But if you only use your rice cooker one day out of the week, you'll want to find it another home other than your countertop. This simple hack will keep your kitchen counters looking spotless and ensure you have room to work.