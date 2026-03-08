For Less Cluttered Kitchen Counters, Try The 5/7 Rule
Kitchen clutter is bad in every sense of the word. For one, clutter takes up valuable workspace, meaning you have to quite literally tiptoe around cumbersome appliances and utensils scattered all over your space. It can also be distressing to walk into your kitchen only to realize you're going to spend more time organizing and decluttering than you are actually cooking.
The most logical solution? Tuck that junk away — whether it's in the pantry, drawers, or closet. But if you have to keep pulling items out of your pantry when you want to use them, well, that can create a lot of work. The easy way to decide whether something is worth taking up space on your counter is to abide by the 5/7 rule.
The basic premise is that something deserves a spot on your counter if you use it five out of the seven days of the week. So your espresso or coffee maker may be marked safe, but the KitchenAid that you pull out once in a blue moon may not be. If you use a blender every day to make your favorite smoothie recipe, feel free to leave it out. But if you only use your rice cooker one day out of the week, you'll want to find it another home other than your countertop. This simple hack will keep your kitchen counters looking spotless and ensure you have room to work.
Combat clutter with this simple kitchen rule
While you're abiding by the 5/7 rule, you may also want to keep other tips in mind to combat kitchen clutter. Avoid doing a full purge and clear out any duplicate utensils that you have on hand. Some duplicates are acceptable — like having a couple of spatulas in different shapes can make cooking easier — but you probably don't need to own two can openers, three pastry cutters, and a couple of sets of measuring cups and spoons.
When decluttering, also consider three important words: best, favorite, and necessary. They're especially helpful when removing duplicates, as you can narrow down the items that you use often, the ones that are necessary, and the ones that are high-quality enough to warrant keeping around. You can also listen to the experts; professional chefs recommend throwing away chipped dinnerware, old sponges, mismatched takeout containers, and more — not just because they take up space, but because, in some cases, they can harbor foodborne pathogens. As you're doing your kitchen clutter audit, keep these things in mind, and you'll be well on your way to a neat, organized, and decluttered space.